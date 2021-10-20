Leak reveals how different the next game in the saga will be

In early July, a report signed by Bloomberg lifted the veil on a project calledAssassin’s Creed Infinity. Rather than let the rumors hang around, Ubisoft wanted to confirm the arrival of such a game, presented as a game-service that will be updated over the years, with a format close to GTA Online, Fortnite or Destiny 2. A game that leaks again, revealing in passing how different this platform will be from the different games.

new concept for the saga

The months go by and Ubisoft always reveals a little more its desire to transform its licenses into multiplayer experiences. After Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a service game GTA Online, a Ghost Recon Frontline already postponed and a Far cry 7 which would present itself as a new game-service according to a recent leak, here is the future of the saga Assassin’s Creed leak. Direction Reddit with information shared by a certain Smooth-Earth2875, who claims to have confidential knowledge concerning Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Information whose veracity would have been verified by the moderators of the subreddit where they were posted, bringing a little cachet to the post.

“Although it is only in the early stages of conceptualization and development, Assassins Creed Infinity is in a sufficiently solid state that I can confidently describe the shape the game will take. Infinity is inspired by Unity’s Helix. Each entry will be a small linear experience with semi-open world levels like in the Hitman games and each assassin’s story will feature multiple missions. Ubisoft is also planning remakes of the old Assassins Creed games in Infinity. It is still too early to determine which old games will be picked up, or even if that will in fact be the case. Finally, a new story will be added over time for an additional cost. The Assassins Creed open-world games will be developed concurrently with Infinity. “



An anonymous leak which could well have revealed the form that this Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is ultimately akin to the future of the franchise. A platform that seems to present itself as a global hub in which players will find the opus of the franchise, as well as new adventures, like the helix ofAssassin’s Creed Unity. A project which is however still in its infancy. It is therefore very possible that the project will evolve greatly between now and its release. In addition, it should be remembered that this information should be taken with a grain of salt, incidentally coming from a post signed by an anonymous Internet user.

Anyway, such a project makes sense. The time has come for service games and Ubisoft has proven on numerous occasions in recent years that it wants to bite into all the most lucrative genres, even if it means developing its franchises in ways that displease purists. And, although critics are raining in, Ubisoft can boast that it had the best franchise launch ever with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, surpassing Assassin’s Creed III, previous title holder.

For your part, are you satisfied with the evolution of the franchise? Assassin’s Creed ? Please feel free to respond to us via the survey below and the comments section.