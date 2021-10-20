LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated but … Nemanja Bjelica is out of the box

For this second shock of the night, the old Lakers Monstars received the Warriors in a poster that smelled like Hall Of Fame. From the big superstar on the four corners of the floor, a team from Los Angeles who finally wanted to win a game after a pretty awful preseason but a Stephen Curry eager to strike a big entry blow. Finally ? The hare and the turtle with an orange ball, and in the role of the Warriors turtle concentrated at the end of the match and therefore victorious despite the very big exit of the LeBron / AD duo. Do we debrief? No, we’re defibrating.

The house stats of the first All-Star Game of the season are right here

A little closer to the stars, in the garden of light and silver once sang a band called Gold. Stars like All-Stars, Gold like Golden State, Gold like Purple and Gold, and not this recap will not turn into a musical-literary-sporting chronicle. We prefer to talk here about this first clash between Warriors and Lakers, this first gathering of cracks who finally saw the Dubs turn into La Fontaine turtles when the Lakers took their part for De’Aaron Fox, oops. The Lakers? Worn at the start of the match by a rather incredible duo, and you can already imagine that we do not tell you about the one-two punch Kent Bazemore / DeAndre Jordan, although the latter split from the first return shot of the season for the Angelinos, his only one of the match by the way. No, we are obviously talking about the very young LeBron James, barely 37 years old on the clock, and the athletic Anthony Davis, domineering at the start of the match and even more because of affinities, since the King will even go so far as to register his first six shots of the match history of adding – already – the word perfection to his CV for the current season.

So an incandescent LeBron, an AD difficult to stop and a Russell Westbrook who begins his demolition business, it promises. Opposite ? Stephen Curry also sends good construction brickwork but it would seem that this is due to a well-revered plan ordered by Frank Vogel since the carefree Steph has absolutely no space to develop his game and even pushes the vice until taking himself for Vince Carter when he is only Tony Parker … by missing a ready-made dunk. At halftime the Lakers are ahead despite a very good entry from Nemanja Bjelica, all in rudiments, skill and grandfather’s feints, and we say to ourselves that everything will be difficult for Steve Kerr’s men as long as the two-headed monster of the Dubs plays his game so easily, especially since in the third quarter Steph the arsonist remains Steph the a feeling of yesterday and if GS operates a first close, then nothing indicates the route to win. Tut tut, Nemanja Bjelica is back, Djordan Poule becomes Jordan Poole again, Carmelo Anthony shoots fake free throws and between the end of the third and the start of the fourth quarter Golden State sticks a 22-5 to the Lakers, Kent Bazemore is exhausted to have defended his life against Curry and leaves his place to… Avery Bradley coming out of the woods and a big money time awaits us as the TTFL community observes the duel between LeBron and Giannis for the first top pick of the season.





Andre Iguodalee and David La complete the Big Three from the bench and propel the Dubs in front for the first time in two good hours, LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue their mixtape but their leader adept of the triple-doubles sees double or even triple and facing the wind of victory definitely seems to have decided to carry Steve Kerr’s squad. The inevitable happened, Steph Curry validates a triple-double highlighting a much more successful evening than his stats line indicates (5/21 shooting including 2/8 of the sandwich shop but a 21/10/10 very fat), the Lakers are therefore eating a seventh defeat in a row including the October friendlies and this season opener is back in the clutches of Moses Moody and his soldiers, that’s because his mother asked us to write it down.

121-114 victory for the Warriors, to the detriment of the Lakers who can count on their Alien duo this season but who would need the third to level up. The defensive level which also fished in the Angelinos, but… ah… we are signaled in the atrium that there are 81 regular games left and therefore one or two windows to catch up. Go, the continuation to the next episode, Thursday against the Clippers for Steph and his band, while the franchise which mourns the departure of Alex Caruso so much will await the… Suns on Friday night.