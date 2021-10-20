Leicester and Patson Daka return Spartak Moscow

The Europa League continued on Wednesday with an advanced match counting for the third day of the group stage. At home, Spartak Moscow (2nd, 3 points) met Leicester (4th, 1 point) who were keen to react after a 1-0 defeat against Legia Warsaw. Animated, this match clearly offered its share of emotion. And after a start to the match taken into account by the Foxes, the Russians nevertheless opened the scoring thanks to a nice strike from Aleksandr Sobolev (11th). Well entered into its match, the Moscow club took control of the game and disrupted the game of the English. Better, on a nice pass back from Victor Moses, Jordan Larsson scored a second goal (44th). This time, however, the reaction was immediate.





Kelechi Iheanacho crossed towards the surface for Patson Daka who reduced the score before the break (45th). A goal that changed everything, because galvanized Leicester scored again on the return from the locker room thanks to Patson Daka (48th). In a great evening, the Zambian even offered himself a hat-trick under the leadership of Youri Tielemans (54th). Going totally crazy, this match forced Spartak Moscow to react, but it was not easy for the Russians. At the end of the match, James Maddison threw Patson Daka in depth so that he scored his fourth goal (79th). However it was not yet over and Victor Moses allowed Aleksandr Sobolev to reduce the score (86th) but Leicester was able to resist behind. A crazy performance in a crazy match for Patson Daka which allows Leicester to win 4-3 and take 2nd place in the group with 4 points.

