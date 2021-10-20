Leipzig (3-2): Daniel Riolo turns on Draxler, praises Mbappé and puts Messi in his place

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the Parc des Princes, a fortress that has become vulnerable

PSG came back from afar yesterday by winning against RB Leipzig. Led and wandered a large part of the match, the men of the reactive Mauricio Pochettino had to wait for the money time to come back in front of their opponents and win on a penalty in Panenka from Lionel Messi (3-2). Previously, Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring on a counter before offering the 2-2 ball to his Argentinian teammate … very discreet in the game despite his double.

“Messi, it will be a decisive player in spurts, but besides that, he does not do much, railed Daniel Riolo on RMC Sport. You took it to shine, it gives you an important double and if you only keep the numbers and the stats you can tell yourself that it was capital but in the game it does not bring much. He does not accelerate any more, you feel that everything can start from his feet and that he can light everything but it will be complicated because it is only Leipzig. When it’s going to be above, it’s going to be a bit complicated. I kept an eye on Liverpool, Atlético, Bayern … beware there are a lot of teams in the Champions League. “

If Riolo praised Mbappé, “the individuality that saved PSG”, the very neutral Julian Draxler found no esteem in his eyes. “At one point, I forgot he was there,” he quipped. I think he wants to play without getting dirty. In my opinion, he went into the locker room, put the bag away and left. Besides, the party was somewhat spoiled. Nearly twenty minutes after the victory of PSG, clashes broke out in the Auteuil Tribune, opposing supporters and stewards who had come to stop the fights.





