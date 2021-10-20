Leipzig: video summary, notes … Paris can thank Mbappé

PSG – LEIPZIG. Mistreated by the German pressing but carried by the talent of Kylian Mbappé, author of a goal and an assist, Paris-SG obtained a precious victory last night with a score of 3-2, in the phase of hens of the football champions league. The manner will not have accompanied the result but Paris is getting closer to qualifying. Discover the summary of the match in video and the latest news live.

PSG took another step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League last night by winning against Leipzig, but once again did not convince, and the “time” claimed by Mauricio Pochettino is starting to be long for many Parisian supporters. Because, despite the opening of the trompe-l’oeil score of a Mbappé (1-0, 9th) still impressive last night, Paris was once again exceeded in physical efforts and collective control. The capital club was also logically punished for the first time on a perfect cross from Angelino taken over by Silva (1-1, 28 ‘) and a second after the break on a perfect cross … from Angelino , this time concluded by Mukiele (1-2, 57th). Hakimi will surely review his marking distances in the coming days in the video but, luckily for him and his teammates, Lionel Messi and especially Kylian Mbappé have donned their savior costumes. Thanks to a good service from the Frenchman concluded closely (2-2, 67th), then on a penalty (3-2, 74th), obtained, again, by Mbappé, the Argentinian indeed allowed his team to resume the advantage in score. Mbappé, him, succeeded almost everything last night, even the feat of missing a penalty in the last seconds which would have allowed PSG to win 4-2. A result which allows the Parisians to seize, alone, the first place of the classification of the hen. The summary of the match in video :

12:36 – Hakimi (PSG): “This team is not giving up” Achraf Hakimi, the Parisian right-back, spoke to PSG TV after this difficult success against RB Leipzig: “It’s the Champions League, it was a Champions League match. We played pretty well and this are also great players and a great team. We have scored a lot of goals but we are happy with the three points. This team does not give up, we work hard, it’s an aspect of our character, when we lose we fight until the end to be able to win the three points and today it happened again. We are working on that and I am very happy “.

12:19 – Jesse Marsch (Leipzig): “We played a big game” The reaction of the coach of the German team after PSG – Leipzig: “Our game plan worked well, we played very well. But as soon as we led, we made too many easy mistakes and finally we maybe deserved this defeat. But we have to congratulate our team because it is a step forward for us. It is often very difficult to play in the Champions League against the biggest teams. It is difficult to receive referees warnings but I don’t want to talk about the referee because we also made a lot of mistakes. But we played a big game “

11:54 – Pochettino (PSG): “We would have liked to have played much higher on the pitch” Mauricio Pochettino delivered his analysis of this PSG – Leipzig last night at a press conference. “I think we got off to a good start but it’s true that we slowed down afterwards, he observed in particular. We struggled with the positions in the middle of the field. We reduced the distance between our teams. midfielders and we allowed Leipzig to have a more efficient pressing. They pushed us to make a lot of mistakes, to lose a lot of balls, which allowed them to break this first line of pressing, especially since we knew that ‘they had very high energy and aggression. It was a complicated game, but I’m happy with the character the team showed, especially after being down 2-1, to turn the situation around our favor in this difficult game (…) We would have liked to have played much higher on the pitch. These are things that we have to work on, but we need time. We are a team under construction. “



11:30 – L’Equipe’s notes after PSG – Leipzig The sports daily highlights this morning the performance of Kylian Mbappé, credited with the score of 8/10. Next, on the Parisian side, Messi, Marquinhos, Navas (6/10), then Draxler, Verratti (5/10), Kimpembe (4/10), and at the end Gueye and Nuno Mendes (3/10), considered the most disappointing last night. In the German camp, André Silva, Nkunku, Angelino and Mukiele (7/10) stood out while Gulasci, Simakan and Adams did not obtain the average (4/10). Note that Jesse Marsch, coach of RB Leipzig (7/10), obtains a better rating than Mauricio Pochettino (5/10), whose team “has again shown great weakness in the animation and conceded too many opportunities “.

11:17 – Laimer: “Sometimes football is not fair” RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer’s reaction to the loss to PSG: “We may have been a little naive in a couple of situations. Despite that, we can be proud of our performance against a team. like PSG. Sometimes football is not fair. Unfortunately, there were opportunities that we did not take and PSG were clinical, which is normal at this level. points after three games makes it difficult in the squad, but we have shown that we can stand up to the best teams in Europe. We want to get as many points as possible in our remaining games so that we can play in Europe after the winter. ” .

11:05 – Gravelaine: “PSG was not at the level of a Champions League match” Xavier Gravelaine, the former PSG striker, is invited today to analyze this PSG – Leipzig match in the columns of L’Equipe. “PSG are doing very well, he observes. in the impact, muscles and technical errors (…) For the moment, there is not much style, no gameplay, but efficiency and realism. … (…) It is obvious that he will have to improve his quality of play against bigger teams (…) What must change is in terms of aggressiveness and pep. PSG was not at the level of a Champions League match. He was smothered in midfield, where we saw an incredible difference between the two teams. Gueye and Verratti could not make their match, to because of the quality of Leipzig. Verratti was even overwhelmed. He took a long time to get started. The real concern was on the sides “.

10:51 – Marquinhos on Mbappé: “Great to have a player like that with us” Invited to comment on Kylian Mbappé’s “huge match” yesterday against Leipzig, the PSG captain said at RMC Sport’s microphone: “It’s great to have a player like that with us, we have seen it again today he is a very important player in the team, a great game player. He showed it once again and it is very important to have him fresh, well, in confidence. He helps us on the ground and it is very good that it is there “.

10:34 – Pochettino congratulates Mbappé and Messi “There is no need to recall the talent of Kylian and Leo, it is obvious, said the Parisian coach after PSG – Leipzig. They play for Paris Saint-Germain and in the matches where the team may not be able to collectively find answers, these talented players can provide solutions like they did today. That is why it is important to have these types of players on a team like the PSG which always aspires to win each meeting “.