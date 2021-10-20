Leroy Merlin ventures into the niche of buying and selling used tools

The specialist brand Leroy Merlin is launching a repurchase and sale service for reconditioned power tools. Available via the site or the app, this new service opens its doors on October 21, 2021.

The refurbished is on the rise in many high-tech sectors. Here he is entering a new world, that of DIY and more particularly of power tools. Leroy Merlin, a brand specializing in DIY, is launching this Thursday, October 21, its platform dedicated to the repackaging and sale of second-hand products.

On the Leroy Merlin site or application, it will be possible to have your equipment taken back. The service will initially be limited to the three most popular product categories: drills, screwdrivers and hammers. However, do not wait to recover the hard cash of the operation: Leroy Merlin exchanges the tools for vouchers to be used in its stores or on its website. To see if this system, very profitable for the specialist, will also convince consumers. For trade-in, the customer informs the brand, model and general condition of the machine before being offered a trade-in price. If he accepts Leroy Merlin’s offer, he then just has to send his tool free of charge to the brand which will then send him his gift card.





A partnership with a reconditioning specialist

The screwdrivers and perforators recovered by the DIY brand will for their part be entrusted to Cordon Group, a French company specializing in after-sales service and reconditioning. Once repaired, the tools will be offered for sale on the marketplace by Leroy Merlin, in a category dedicated to used products. The DIY store chain plans to eventually open this service to all tools.

The sale of reconditioned tools on a large scale is not a first on the French market. Reconditioning specialist BackMarket has been offering used tools for some time, including drills and punches. However, the site does not offer to buy back the used equipment and probably gets its supplies from the after-sales service circuits.