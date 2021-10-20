Let There Be Carnage, a monster mess

After a largely disappointing first opus, the license returns and promises to be renewed under the camera of Andy Serkis. Is this second film a carnage?

In 2017, as Marvel wins the box office for each of its releases, Sony unveils the first feature film of its SPMUC (Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters). The studios, which own the rights to adapt some comics from the house of ideas, decide to tackle the most famous of them. Spider-Man is making his third foray into the big screen, a little over three years later. The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield.

This time around, the studios are teaming up with Marvel to bring Spider-Man into the MCU and thus secure a certain audience in theaters. With more than 880 million dollars of revenue, success is there and Sony tries to reproduce the feat a year later with Venom, the less famous cousin of the little neighborhood spider. Again, the numbers are pretty good, with no less than $ 856 million at the box office. However, the film does not appeal to critics.

In a stammering cinematographic universe, and with the desire to impose itself on the same niche as Dead Pool and Suicide Squad, the film does not convince; the fault of the insipidity of its intrigue and the laziness of its director. But how will the poor relation of an already declining genre manage to reinvent itself?

As Venom draws closer to his encounter with Spider-Man, which Andy Serkis announced in a hint of hush, this new feature attracts the attention of fans of productions of the genre. Heralded as a rebirth, in front of Serkis’ camera, Let There Be Carnage Will he manage to free himself from his predecessor and win against the behemoths of Disney? Spoiler alert: a movie has never lived up to its name.

We find Eddy Brock, loser among the losers, who must deal with the invasive personality of Venom. Borderline but never ruthless, the symbiote now wants to use its powers wisely and play as a masked vigilante for San Francisco. But Eddy, broke like the wheat, is not really of that opinion. However, when a serial killer asks to see him a few days before his execution, the former journalist has no choice but to intervene.

All is chaos

The first film did not already shine by the singularity of its plot. Formatted and flawed, the narration told an origin story unlike anything we had seen before, without real interest and with a propensity for inconsistency. Add to that the poverty of the characters, the hollow and cartoonish dialogues, and you have a film that leaves you unmoved. 3 years later, one could have hoped that the screenwriter would learn from this failure, this is unfortunately not the case.

The film takes up the main faults of its predecessor and adds a significant dose of deceptively subversive scenes. Despite all its good intentions, the film does not manage to free itself from the calibrated format of this kind of production. Between script shortcuts, accumulation of incomprehensible sequences and problems of rhythm, Let There Be Carnage appears to have been delivered in pain. It is epileptic, frankly laborious and despite its short duration, it is sometimes long.

The bare minimum

On the production side, Andy Serkis won’t do much better than his predecessor Ruben Fleischer. Despite some flashes of light, especially when he borrows the codes of horror to contextualize his characters, it is clear that the filmmaker does not work miracles. Nothing is really ever inspired, and Serkis seems to have put on autopilot. From the atmosphere to the framing, including the management of light, Venom: Let there be Carnage is not a feast for the retina, although it is not a disaster either. The head in the handlebars, he delivers rough action scenes and not really effective.





For special effects, it’s far from better, especially on the side of the two symbiotes. Following the horrific silver creature from the first film, Carnage is a pile of crimson red filth, with razor-sharp teeth but a blunt design character. The same goes for the sequences in the city, as impersonal as the story told by the film. While Spider-Man has New York City as his playground, San Francisco isn’t really being exploited in this new movie. Even the previous one did better, using the hilly streets of the American city for its chases.

The only real improvement is on the side of violence, which invites itself into the frame where it remained off-screen in the previous feature film. Serkis does not skimp on the blood and the roustes, but remains still and always in the nails of the genre. It does not deviate from its line of conduct: a mature film certainly, but almost all audiences. Where the Fox with Dead Pool had made the bet of R-Rated, to pay homage to the character of Wade Wilson, Sony chooses the greenbacks.

A casting under Prozac

Finally, it should be noted that despite his excellent filmography, Tom Hardy seems to have lost his splendor. Never really funny, but sometimes embarrassing, the actor does his best to navigate this ocean of lines, each more ubiquitous than the next. With his punchlines worthy of the action movies of the 90s (the bad ones), the character does not manage to convince us under his air of schizophrenic loser. The same applies to Woody Harrelson, a cartoonish protagonist as deep as a teaspoon. Worse, in the last minutes, the scenario tries to offer him redemption to the spectators, by means of a retort taken from the hat on his origins. A turnaround that falls flat and ends up burying the dramatic scope of the film.

The only character to get some laughs from the audience, Venom abandons his ambiguous construction, between frightening and comical creature without his knowledge, to play a gruff, touching and funny protagonist. A change of register that saves the film a bit.

Finally, it should be noted that the music of Marco Beltrami is far from unforgettable, even if it emphasizes the story with accuracy. The composer, to whom we owe among other things the excellent scores of Fear street and Logan, seems to have drawn his inspirations from the side of horror. We would nevertheless have liked it to make guitars squeak, to pay tribute to the grunge side of the character of Eddie Brock.

Disappointing in form and substance, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is not the announced renewal for the license. Sony does not pay homage to the symbiote, which ultimately did better in front of Sam Raimi’s camera, that is to say. If a fight between Spider-Man and Venom seems rather enticing, we will have to hope that Sony decides to revise its formula a little before proposing such a confrontation. It is also not very engaging for the rest of the SPUMC, as for Morbius Where Madame Web.

Caricatural and messy, Let There Be Carnage does not do better than its predecessor. The appointment is missed for Sony, which can nevertheless boast of having attracted many spectators in theaters in the United States. In North America, he raked in $ 102 million in revenue for his first weekend.