LG OLED 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120 FPS: perfect for the PS5, it is on sale for 999 €!

Good plan news 4K LG OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120 FPS: perfect for the PS5, it is on sale for 999 €!

Following its hugely popular 2020 OLED TV line, LG is putting the cover back in 2021. The LG 55B1 4K OLED TV is the successor to the LG55BX. It’s simple, it does more or less the same thing as its big sister (sublime image, 4K, 120 Hz, HDMI 2.1 …) but slightly better. And at the moment, it is on sale under the bar of 1000 euros!

Rue du Commerce breaks the prices of LG OLED TVs! If you are interested, we advise you to hurry: LG’s top-of-the-line TVs are in demand and specials like these never last long. The proof is that the range below, the A1 range, has already been out of stock for a few hours.

We detail the characteristics of the machine below. In the meantime, remember that the LG55B1 is regularly sold around 1100 euros but that it has just fallen to € 999, a small mental step has been taken. A good price for a product of this standard.

Buying an OLED TV always comes at a significant cost. This technology is particularly complicated to produce and demand far exceeds supply. If LG is able to offer OLED TVs widely considered to be the best value for money on the market, it is because the Korean company has the only factory in the world capable of producing large format OLED panels. As a reminder, this TV ist 55 inches, or 139 cm diagonal. It doesn’t look like that, but it is very large compared to the standards of a few years ago.

What is OLED technology?

OLED, QLED, Mini-LED … with all these acronyms, it is normal to get a little lost when you are not interested in the television market. To put it simply, an OLED screen has the particularity of not needing a backlight. A black pixel is an off pixel. The contrast of OLED TVs is literally endless, and blacks are perfectly black. Most connoisseurs believe that the difference between an LED and OLED display is much more striking and important than the difference between a Full HD and 4K display.

The more tech-savvy among you will undoubtedly be afraid of 2 things: the burn marks and the impact of the brightness of the room on the screen. Do not panic, a lot of ground has been covered since the first OLED screens sold on the market. Today, high-end TVs are all equipped with anti-marking technologies and manage to achieve nice peaks of brightness.

People often talk about the C1 range, the one located just above the B1 range. The price difference between the two ranges (around 500 euros) is very substantial for the differences, however quite small. The C1 has a longer and narrower foot, slightly more light and a more efficient AI. In use, these differences are hardly noticeable.

Everything else is similar. The formidable LG WebOS controlled by the Magic Remote (remote control like a Wii controller) is still as ergonomic, fluid and pleasant. The 120 Hz 4K OLED panel is strictly identical: Next gen games on PS5 and XBox Series are yours at 4K 120FPS. The quality of the speakers is the same. Connectivity, including the famous HDMI 2.1 ports and HDMI eARC is the same. The applications available on the smartTV (Twitch, YouTube, Disney +, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Molotov …) are the same.

In short, all the independent tests carried out on this TV are unanimous: it is excellent. At that price, many experts would say that this is the best value for money OLED TV on the market.

