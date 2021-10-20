LIVE – Covid-19: “The risk of a real epidemic resumption cannot be excluded”, warns Gabriel Attal

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL DISTRESS OF EMPLOYEES REMAINS CONCERN

The psychological distress of employees has decreased this fall compared to the spring, but remains “at worrying levels”, according to a survey on the psychological health of French employees carried out by OpinionWay for the firm Empreinte Humaine and published on Wednesday.

Now, 38% of employees are in “psychological distress”, a decline of six points compared to the previous study (44%), carried out in the spring. But with 2.55 million employees affected according to the estimate of this survey, the number of cases of severe burnout “continues to explode”, jumping 25% compared to May, underlines Human Footprint. Two out of ten managers (18%) are in severe burnout.

These “high levels of burnout are explained by the exhaustion of 18 months of crisis” which led employees “to the end of their personal resources”, considers the Franco-Quebec cabinet, specializing in the prevention of psychosocial risks (burn out, depressions, suicides …). “Always the most affected”, 44% of women are in psychological distress, against 33% of men. Young people also suffer more, with half of those under 39 affected. And 20% of all employees have been on sick leave for psychological reasons, while a third (33%) are in depression requiring treatment.