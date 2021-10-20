LIVE – Health Defense Council and Council of Ministers on the executive’s menu

8:59

Citing the assault of a professor in Combs-la-Ville last week, Valérie Pécresse addressed the subject of insecurity in certain establishments. She pointed to the disorder induced by the return to them of “polyexcluded”. She proposed “school reintegration classes” so that they do not return “to the establishments”, and this “for a year”.

It is indeed teachers from National Education who would come to teach there.