LIVE – Health Defense Council and Council of Ministers on the executive’s menu

Safety at school: Pécresse wants “school reintegration classes”
Citing the assault of a professor in Combs-la-Ville last week, Valérie Pécresse addressed the subject of insecurity in certain establishments. She pointed to the disorder induced by the return to them of “polyexcluded”. She proposed “school reintegration classes” so that they do not return “to the establishments”, and this “for a year”.
It is indeed teachers from National Education who would come to teach there.
150,000 job cuts for civil servants? “More like 200,000”, Pécresse changed her mind.
This is one of the flagship measures, and sulphurous, of the program of Valérie Pécresse: she would like to cut 150,000 civil servant positions if she was elected. This Wednesday, on France Info, she even dared: “We would be closer to 200,000 in certain sectors”.
However, it qualifies by evoking the creation of civil servant positions in “three domains: educate, protect, cure”.
As for the 200,000 positions deleted, it encrypted them by inviting quite simply an end to “duplicates”.
Zemmour, “the symbol of Emmanuel Macron’s failure” according to Bertrand
Finally questioned about the rise of the polemicist Eric Zemmour in the polls, Xavier Bertrand stressed that the phenomenon was “the symbol of the failure of Emmanuel Macron”, but also a media desire.
“You are bored, pollsters have two polls a day on the presidential election, and commentators, you are immediately talking about it,” he said.
According to him, “I don’t need anyone, I don’t need extremes to know what to do. I put the subjects on the table, even the difficult ones, I know for a fact that the French want to live in peace and security, worthy of their work, ”he adds.
Pécresse solutions to counter soaring fuel prices and high cost of living
The president of the Ile-de-France regional council continued to imagine herself in the shoes of the President of the Republic, this time on the subject of the soaring price of fuel.
“I would have said ‘Anyone who wants to make a move can do it’, I would have relaxed,” she suggested. The fuel check? “One more check, but it should probably be done on a temporary basis,” she swept away. However, she added: “For purchasing power, probably the only solution is for the state to write a check for the most disadvantaged.”
Macron, a right-wing man? “I don’t think we can say that”, protests Pécresse
Valérie Pécresse admitted it. In power, she would retain certain measures of the current head of state, citing: the lump sum tax on dividends, or the duplication of CP classes in priority education zones or taxation at source .
“But there has been neither pension reform, nor the reform of unemployment insurance”, she regretted, adding: “We are world champions of tax pressure I do not think we can talk about a right-wing policy “.
Return to Republicans: Pécresse explains himself
Two years ago she left a “padlocked” party, now she takes the card back. Valérie Pécresse explained to France Info why she took back her card from the Republicans: “We are in a process where the militants choose the line so I must call them to join the Party and therefore apply this line to myself”.
She also praised the “outstretched hand” towards her: “They came to get me, telling me that they needed all candidates with potential”.
“The government must return the money”, insists Xavier Bertrand
During his speech from Sud Radio, the president of the Hauts-de-France region Xavier Bertrand tackled the government, characterizing the latter as “dangerous” for its inability to realize the anger of the French.
“The government must return the money, the government has put money into its coffers by emptying the wallets of the French. It is an additional tax, the government levies an additional tax, a tax on a tax. I ask is that the government plays transparency, it must not make money on the backs of the French. “
The right “will have a single candidate” promises Pécresse
Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France Regional Council, is the guest this morning on France Info, the day after a meeting with the other presidential contenders within the right.
“This is very good news,” said the LR Congress candidate, returning to this meeting: “The right will have a single candidate”.
Bertrand assures him, “if I win the congress I will win the presidential election”
Invited on the antenna of Sud Radio, the candidate for the nomination LR Xavier Bertrand was optimistic. After recalling that his participation in the party congress was done in a desire to unite because “I want to unite the French.”
“It is not a primary but a congress, what I want is that we can be gathered. If I win the congress I will win the presidential election, it is the ideas of the right and of the center which are the answers. There is only my project that can answer these questions. “
“The state must stop getting richer when the French get poorer,” says Barnier
Invited this Wednesday morning on RTL’s antenna, the presidential candidate Michel Barnier was questioned about the rise in the price of gasoline.
After having estimated that “it would be good for a member of the government to choose and not say that all the leads are on the table”, the latter also assured that “the state must stop getting richer when the French s’ impoverish. “
“We must remove the last increase of 12.5% on gas, we must set a price limit on fuels. There are economic measures that should return the money to the French and important positive measures for the future, but in an emergency, simple measures must be taken. “
Jordan Bardella guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV-RMC
The president of the National Gathering Jordan Bardella will be the guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV-RMC from 8:35 am.
Many political guests in the rest of the mornings, including all the candidates for the LR nomination:
7:35 a.m. FRANCE 2: Francois Ruffin
7:40 am RTL: Michel barnier
8h PUBLIC SENATE: Eric Ciotti
8:15 am SOUTH RADIO: Xavier Bertrand
8:15 am CNEWS: Philippe Juvin
8:20 a.m. FRANCE INTER: Francois Hollande
8:30 am LCI: Manuel Valls
8:30 am FRANCE INFO: Valerie Pécresse
Health Defense Council and Council of Ministers on the executive’s menu
Like every Wednesday, the government will meet in the Council of Ministers this Wednesday morning at the Elysee Palace. This will be preceded by a new Health Defense Council, in a smaller committee, where the measures to contain the Covid-19 epidemic will be arbitrated.
Hello everyone !
Welcome to this live dedicated to the political news of this Wednesday, October 20, 2021.