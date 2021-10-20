LIVE – Price increases: Bruno Le Maire “sees no improvement before the end of 2022”

21:55

Bruno Le Maire announced the maintenance in January of the premium for the purchase of an electric vehicle up to 6,000 euros. “We continue to support households to accompany them towards the ecological transition,” he said.

The Minister of the Economy recognized that “the cost of the ecological transition will be staggering and the investments that will have to be made to electrify the country, to reduce our uses to reduce CO2 emissions will amount to tens of billions of dollars. ‘euros “.

This is why, “we will have to support and it will be the role of the State to encourage a change of use to move towards low-carbon uses and at the same time provide financial support,” he added.