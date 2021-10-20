LIVE – Price increases: Bruno Le Maire “sees no improvement before the end of 2022”

“We will maintain the premium on electric vehicles at € 6,000 in January”
Bruno Le Maire announced the maintenance in January of the premium for the purchase of an electric vehicle up to 6,000 euros. “We continue to support households to accompany them towards the ecological transition,” he said.
The Minister of the Economy recognized that “the cost of the ecological transition will be staggering and the investments that will have to be made to electrify the country, to reduce our uses to reduce CO2 emissions will amount to tens of billions of dollars. ‘euros “.
This is why, “we will have to support and it will be the role of the State to encourage a change of use to move towards low-carbon uses and at the same time provide financial support,” he added.
Price increase: Bruno Le Maire “sees no improvement before the end of the year 2022”
Asked about the duration of the supply tensions that drive prices up, Bruno Le Maire was rather pessimistic: “We keep saying that the price increase is transitory. It all depends on what the price is. “transient. I don’t see any improvement until the end of 2022, at best,” he said.
Indeed according to him, “these supply tensions are likely to last throughout the year 2022, it is moreover the only obstacle to an even stronger and dynamic growth”.
“The challenge for the next 20 years is to stop suffering from these increases in gas and oil prices”
In terms of energy, France’s “political ambition” comes down to no longer suffering, “said Bruno Le Maire. “This is the challenge for the next 20-30 years: to stop suffering from these increases in gas and oil prices,” he said.
To do this, “we must accelerate the construction of our independence vis-à-vis fossil fuels,” said the Minister of the Economy, referring to investments in nuclear and renewable energies. “It will not be one or the other. In view of France’s electricity needs, it will be both,” he said.
Finally, the tenant of Bercy said he wanted to “fight” in Brussels to “reform the European energy market”.
How does the government want to “cushion the shock” of rising fuel prices?
Lower taxes? Distribute fuel checks? The government has not yet found the miracle solution to “cushion the shock”. He should present the chosen mechanism before the end of the week.
Why is setting up a fuel check complicated? We explain why this solution is complex in this article.
Bruno Le Maire believes that the fuel voucher is “the most fair and efficient solution”
While announcements on a boost for motorists victims of rising prices at the pump are expected in the coming days, Bruno Le Maire said he was more in favor of the implementation of a fuel check:
“I think this is the fairest and most efficient solution from an environmental point of view,” he said, believing that this option would make it possible to better “target” the French who most need a financial aid.
Conversely, a reduction in taxes is “contrary to what we want to do in terms of the environment, that is to say decarbonize France, invest in renewable energies and in nuclear”, added the Minister. of Economy, indicating despite everything that this remains “a choice that we are studying”.
THE VERIF – A person with minimum wage earns 1,500 euros net per month?
According to Bruno Le Maire, the State has made efforts to increase the purchasing power of people who receive the minimum wage.
Listing certain measures (increase in the activity bonus, tax exemption for overtime etc.), the Minister of the Economy estimates that when “we are at the minimum wage we approach almost 1,500 euros net per month.”
In fact, with the increase on October 1, the gross monthly minimum wage rose to 1,589.47 euros per month. A person on the minimum wage thus receives 1240 euros net per month. For a person on the minimum wage, the activity bonus represents 132 euros per month, which brings the net income to 1372 euros per month. To reach 1,500 euros net, a person with minimum wage should therefore work overtime, around 3 pm in the month (net hourly minimum wage at 8.17 euros).
Increase in fuel prices: “We must cushion the shock”
While fuel prices continue to climb, Bruno Le Maire said that it was necessary “to cushion the shock and protect the French who need it most”.
“What we want to do with the Prime Minister is protect as we did during the economic crisis,” continued the Minister of the Economy, also recalling that gas prices have recently been capped, just like those of electricity: “If we did nothing, it was 15% increase on the bill. We will cap it at 4%,” he said.
Hotels and restaurants: Bruno Le Maire asks companies “to make an effort” for employees
Referring to sectors that have difficulty recruiting such as hotels and restaurants, the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery asked companies to give “a little help”:
“I am not the one who sets the wages. I look at what is happening in certain sectors. I can see that in restaurants and hotels, we are desperately looking for arms. So I say to these sectors, well you have to make an effort too “.
Negotiations are currently open in these branches, where wages are often low.
“We protected the French well during the crisis”
Bruno Le Maire defended the government’s record in economic matters, claiming to have “well protected the French during the” health crisis. “We have created a million jobs,” he recalled. And to add: “France is recovering, it is in the right direction and it will emerge stronger from this crisis”.
57% of French people feel that their purchasing power has fallen since 2017
The French have the impression to have lost purchasing power during this five-year term. Thus, compared to 2017, 57% of French people feel that their purchasing power has fallen, including 32% a little and 25% a lot. Conversely 17% consider that it has increased, including 11% a little and 6% a lot. A quarter still considers that it has remained stable.
Purchasing power, a primary concern of the French
the purchasing power theme is to date the one “who will count the most in the choice of the voters in the presidential election of 2022”, according to the answers to our last poll Elabe for BFMTV, published this Wednesday.
Thus, for 45% of those questioned, purchasing power is one of the three themes that will count the most in the coming election, 23% even mention it first. In second position we find security (30% among the first three themes, 10% first), then immigration (27% / 9%).
