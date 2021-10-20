Liverpool: Simeone, Klopp gets angry

Frustrated by the defeat of his home team against Liverpool (2-3), Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone went straight to the locker room at the final whistle, without greeting his counterpart Jürgen Klopp, of whom he did not. ‘ve not necessarily liked certain statements in the past (see here). This attitude annoyed the German at the time (see the short of 00:30), but the technician did not want to admit him afterwards in the mixed zone, where he was irritated by the question of a journalist to this topic.

“Why was I angry? I’m not such a fool that you can ask this little question here. I wasn’t angry at all. Look. I can’t believe you wanted to make a fuss about it. . I wanted to shake his hand, he didn’t want to. At that point, I can understand him, he ran inside. He’s emotional, I’m emotional, and you’re not a nice person because you want to make a fuss. You said I’m angry, but when was I angry? Now I’m angry about your question, come on, “concluded the Reds manager before to go away. Tense…

by Romain Lantheaume on 10/20/2021




