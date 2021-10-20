Local taxi drivers show unexpected support for officers

Surprise demonstration by local taxi drivers on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021, after the curfew) between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. They came to support the agents of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital, hard hit after the violence last week.

Forty local taxi drivers demonstrated unity and strength on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021).

At the wheel of their vehicles, they took the RN1 at low speed, from the Carrère roundabout in Lamentin to the emergency room of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital in Fort-de-France.







Mobilization of local taxis between Lamentin and Fort-de-France.

A surprise mobilization to support caregivers, after the violent events of last week at the entrance of the hospital.