Local taxi drivers show unexpected support for officers

Surprise demonstration by local taxi drivers on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021, after the curfew) between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. They came to support the agents of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital, hard hit after the violence last week.
Forty local taxi drivers demonstrated unity and strength on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021).
At the wheel of their vehicles, they took the RN1 at low speed, from the Carrère roundabout in Lamentin to the emergency room of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital in Fort-de-France.
Mobilization of local taxis between Lamentin and Fort-de-France.
•
A surprise mobilization to support caregivers, after the violent events of last week at the entrance of the hospital.
We tell our parents and caregivers that we were shocked by what happened last Friday. Today we just came to say never that again. No violence towards our caregivers who have helped us so much during these many months.
Today, it is out of the question for a personal choice, that is to say not to be vaccinated, that our caregivers take hits. When we hit our caregivers, we hit all Martinicans.
We preferred to wait until there were fewer people on the roads, due to the curfew, to show our capacity for mobilization and above all to give the caregivers strength and tell them not to give up their fight. We are there with them.