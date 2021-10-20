Look no further, we found the best Star Wars Christmas gift

If you know a Star Wars fan, or you’re in love with the George Lucas saga yourself, we’ve found a little nugget. Hold on tight: a Baby Yoda animatronic. Yes yes, an animated and interactive plush of Grogu, the emblem of the Disney + series “The Mandalorian”.

An animatronic baby Yoda under the tree?

Yes, it is perfectly legitimate to believe that it is still a little early to talk about Christmas. Apparently, Fnac is not of this opinion since the brand is starting promotions linked to the end of the year celebrations.

In this case, Grogu’s animated doll is part of an offer that allows all Fnac + card holders to be credited with € 10 to their loyalty account from € 50 of purchase. Other games and toys take advantage of this offer, feel free to take a look, it may be worth it.

With a toy at € 99.99, that means that the threshold of € 50 is largely crossed. This animatronic therefore potentially costs you € 89.99. Some may find it a bit expensive, but others will find that this amount is perfectly justified. We detail all the characteristics of the object below. Up to you !

Buy the animatronic Grogu for 99 € at Fnac





Everything you need to know about the animated Grogu plush

The video we shared just above sums it up nicely: the plush does 23.5 cm high (can we say that it is more or less the “real size” of the character?), its finishes are neat (we think of its outfit in flexible fabric or the blinking of the eyes for example), and above all: She is interactive. The product sheet even speaks of a “galaxy of functions”. Concretely, the toy emits a whole range of sounds, extends its arms when it wants to be taken in yours, and “eats” the food that you offer it.

The Child uses force to take his snack. Just place one of the included accessories in Grogu’s hand for him to react. Ufunction allows the plush to pretend to channel the Force with both hands. If you’ve seen The Mandalorian series on Disney +, you know what times it refers to.

Nice toy for children or real little collector’s item, this animatronic particularly charmed us. The power of the force of the cute, without a doubt.

Buy the animatronic Grogu for 99 € at Fnac