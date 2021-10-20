Los Angeles Lakers drop entry against Golden State

The double MVP point guard had to wait 39 minutes between his first and second award-winning shot of the match, scored in the middle of the last quarter. But Curry isn’t just an elite shooter. With 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he signed a triple double as Jordan Poole (20 points) and Nemanja Bjelica (15) gave him a hand to keep the Warriors alive on the scoreboard.