Los Angeles Lakers drop entry against Golden State

At Staples Center, the Lakers missed their return to school. With a workforce totally upset (14 new players!), The Angelenos were surprised by Golden State (114-121). Still deprived of Klay Thompson, present on the bench to encourage his teammates, Steve Kerr’s men also had to deal with a (rare) evening without for Stephen Curry shooting (5 of 21).
The double MVP point guard had to wait 39 minutes between his first and second award-winning shot of the match, scored in the middle of the last quarter. But Curry isn’t just an elite shooter. With 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he signed a triple double as Jordan Poole (20 points) and Nemanja Bjelica (15) gave him a hand to keep the Warriors alive on the scoreboard.
Westbrook misses his first with the Lakers
Because the Lakers have long had the game in hand. LeBron James and Anthony Davis shone with 34 and 33 points respectively to put their team in the lead at the start of the last quarter. But the absence of a relay alongside the two stars ended up paying cash.
Highly anticipated, Russell Westbrook will not keep a great memory of his first in the “purple and gold” jersey. Disappointing, the leader wasted a lot (4 out of 13 shooting and 4 stray bullets) and had no impact at the end of the match. In its wake, no other Lakers player has exceeded the 10 points scored.
Quite the opposite of the Warriors who killed the match on an award-winning shot from Andrew Wiggins (12 points), long uncertain for the start of the season because he refused to be vaccinated. ” I played very badly … but if we can win a match like that, where we created good shots and held on defensively, that’s a good omen Commented Stephen Curry.
After the surprise victory, Golden State will receive Los Angeles’ other franchise, the Clippers, on Thursday night while the Lakers host Phoenix on Friday for a rematch of the first round of the play-offs lost in June.