LOSC and Sevilla neutralize each other / C1 / Gr.G / Lille-Sevilla (0-0) / SOFOOT.com

At the end of a balanced match and poor in clear opportunities, LOSC and Sevilla FC leave each other good friends (0-0) for this third day of the Champions League 2021-2022. At the final whistle, Lille may nevertheless have some regrets about their technically insufficient performance to shake up this Andalusian formation. Let’s remember the main thing: the LOSC is still in the race for qualification.

By Andrea Chazy, at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium

The arrival of Sevilla FC in the North, the best defense in La Liga with a European past provided, had all the nightmare announced for Lille between the zig and the zag since the start of the season. Ninety minutes later, at the end of an evening far from the standards of the cup with big ears, the men of Jocelyn Gourvennec can breathe: by being applied without being flamboyant in the game, they have managed to stand up to Lucas Ocampos’ troop without entering a state of siege. Enough to boost the morale of the troops? It is still too early to tell. Because of work, there is still a mountain to hope to continue to hear the little music in early 2022 before the arrival of spring.

Reinildo saves the homeland, Renato spoils his duel

In an attempt to pack this LOSC-Seville which has attracted only 36,000 supporters (out of 50,000 seats available) at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, the duo of speakers are redoubling their enthusiasm to try to raise the sauce. Four days after drowning in Clermont, the Mastiffs really need it, but do not begin the encounter with the knife between their teeth. If tactically, the Lille block is in place, the technical waste prevents the Northerners from progressing and putting pressure on Yassine Bounou’s goal.

You have to wait for gross mistakes from both defenses to feel a thrill: a poor raise from Ivo Grbić, first, who sees Reinildo save a shot from Rafa Mir on his line. Then, on the other hand, a bad pass back from Marcos Acuna offers a duel to Renato Sanches who falls on a good Bounou. Sevilla finished better this first act, and Ocampos forced Grbić to a nice horizontal before missing the opener after having beaten the Croatian goalkeeper. At the break, Lille are applied, but not enough bite to tip the meeting on the right side.





Boredom

The second act looks like a good old French comedy, a little mediocre on Sunday evening: we do not take much pleasure in watching it, the pace is weak, but we are still surprised to drop a tear when the illustrious Karim Rekik is forced to leave his place on injury. Twenty minutes from the end, Gourvennec launches Jonathan Ikoné, Xeka then Weah fils to give some sparkle to his eleven.

Almost immediate effect: on a shot at the entrance to the area, Ikoné asks for a hand from Thomas Delaney that Michael Oliver refuses. A last free kick from Ivan Rakitić is countered by the Lille wall and acts as the last banderilla: at the final whistle, this 0-0 between LOSC and Sevilla FC is logical, the whistles of the Lille public are a little harsh. See you in two weeks at Sánchez-Pizjuán for the return leg.

Lille (4-4-2): Grbić – Reinildo, Fonte, Djaló, Celik – Onana (Xeka, 70e), André, Bamba, David (Weah, 80e) – Yılmaz, Renato Sanches (Ikoné, 70e). Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Sevilla FC (4-3-3): Bounou – Acuna (Augustinsson, 63e), Rekik (Jordan, 57e), Diego Carlos, Jesús Navas – Delaney, Fernando, Óliver Torres (Papu Gómez, 63e – Ocampos (Lamela, 73e), Rafa Mir, Suso (Rakitić, 74e). Coach: Julen Lopetegui.