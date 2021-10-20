LOSC gloomy against Sevilla FC in the Youth League!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1’s top scorers in activity

It is an afternoon to forget for LOSC this Wednesday afternoon with a defeat against Sevilla FC in the Youth League on behalf of the third day of the group stage of the competition. The young Mastiffs have a second defeat in a row, after that against RB Salzburg and it will quickly be necessary to straighten out their heads for the Northerners before going to Spain. Especially since the LOSC no longer has a choice and finds itself back to the wall to hope for a qualification in the round of 16.

Sevilla manages their match

Because today, Sevilla FC managed their match, winning 3 goals to 0 while the Mastiffs finished 9 against 11 following the red cards of Baptiste Rolland and Rocco Ascone. Suffice to say that the afternoon was catastrophic. Led 2 goals to 0 at the break after achievements by Benavides and Fernandez Talaveron, LOSC was obliged to straighten his head in the second half but it did not happen and finally, the Northerners ended the meeting at nine , sinking against the Spaniards, authors of a last goal in added time by Juanlu. The Andalusians take the lead of the group ahead of RB Salzburg, with 7 points on the clock. Lille, for its part, is third with three points and will have to whip to hope to qualify for the rest of the competition. Especially in view of the performance of the afternoon. Match definitely to forget for Lille …



