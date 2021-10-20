Loto FDJ result of Wednesday, October 20, 2021: online draw

Like the Euromillions jackpot which reached its record of 220 million euros last week, the Loto jackpot of this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 will offer a very large jackpot of 11 million euros. Today, you will be able to play your grid before 8:15 p.m. then, from 8:50 p.m., find the different winning numbers with the announcement of the result.

Update of 10/20/2021 at 9:00 p.m .: the Loto draw is online

Tonight, the Loto draw did not make a new millionaire and the jackpot of 11 million euros did not find a taker. However, several hundred thousand grids have been won all over France and some of you have been winners. The next draw on Saturday 23 October 2021 will feature a jackpot of 12 million euros.

More than 600,000 grids were won on the occasion of the last Loto draw on Monday, October 18, 2021. Unfortunately, despite this high turnout, no grid has been able to climb to rank n ° 1 or at row n ° 2. Among the luckiest players of the evening, 34 people won € 6,578 by finding 4 good numbers + the Chance number and above all, 4 players shared the additional jackpot of the 2nd draw for a unit gain of € 29,087.

Today, to celebrate this draw Wednesday, October 20, 2021, how about trying your luck by playing at least one Loto grid and then checking the results from 8:50 p.m.

How to play a Loto FDJ grid this Wednesday, October 20, 2021?

Have you been trying your hand at playing Loto for several days in front of its constantly increasing jackpot? This Wednesday evening, go from dream to reality by checking at least one grid in order to enjoy, perhaps, of this jackpot of 11 million euros.

Open a player account on the FDJ.fr site if it has not yet been done. You will be able to do this if you are over 18 and live in France.

Select your favorite numbers or leave it to chance with a flash Loto grid. Other game modes exist such as the Loto multiple grids or the Multichances packs for group play.

Select your favorite numbers or leave it to chance with a flash Loto grid. Other game modes exist such as the Loto multiple grids or the Multichances packs for group play.

Pay your grids up to € 2.20 per single grid played (+ € 0.80 for the 2nd draw option). The minimum deposit by credit card is € 5 on the FDJ.fr site. When you play at a tobacconist, you may also be asked for a minimum by your merchant, unless you pay for it in cash.

(+ € 0.80 for the 2nd draw option). The minimum deposit by credit card is € 5 on the FDJ.fr site. When you play at a tobacconist, you may also be asked for a minimum by your merchant, unless you pay for it in cash. Find your complete game catch in your “game history” available on FDJ.fr within one minute of your payment. You can also find your Loto code there.

Loto FDJ draw result: the two winning combinations announced at 8:50 p.m.

The results of the two Loto draws will be available from 8:50 p.m. this Wednesday evening. Today, the full draw will be accessible 100% free of charge and will be followed by the announcement of the paytable and ten codes for tonight’s raffle.

Please note, to find out the total amount of your winnings, we recommend that you use our Loto winnings calculator with our Loto code checker.

Each year, tens of millions of euros are lost by their owner, these funds are then returned to the State in accordance with the Covenant Law.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What are the winnings at stake in the Loto this Wednesday, October 20, 2021?

The Loto jackpot put into play this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 is 11 million euros and follows 9 consecutive draws without a top ranked winner.

Until what time can we play a Loto grid this Wednesday?

The Loto de la Française des jeux grids can be played until 8:15 p.m. online and at the point of sale. For any purchase, a minimum stake of € 2.20 will be required.

At what time will the Loto draw result be available today?

The full result of the Loto draw will be available from 8:50 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Today’s draw will see two new winning combinations be posted online.