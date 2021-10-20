Lou, 26 years old, “life was good, I had a job, I was in love”

The court heard today the last testimonies of the survivors of the Bataclan. But also the first bereaved families, who came to confide their pain and the lack of their loved one murdered that evening.

For Hans, November 13, 2015 is first of all “a silhouette in Chinese shadow of a man holding a weapon”. © Radio France / Valentin Pasquier

They are the last survivors of the Bataclan to testify on the stand. The last to come and bring their piece of this puzzle, each in turn drawn up by the survivors of the Bataclan massacre. Because there are as many November 13 as people who came to testify at this hearing. All show what the horror of Bataclan really was. “A sum of suffering told from week to week and which tells the extent of this crime, its madness”, Analyzes Hans at the helm.

For this 43-year-old father and two children aged 10 and 15 in 2015, November 13, 2015 is first “a Chinese shadow silhouette of a man holding a weapon “. It is then “a burn that crosses my body “. It falls, in the blood: “I didn’t understand how there could be so much blood so quicklyIt also falls on the body of a woman: “I understood from her stillness that she was dead”. He too, like so many others around him, tries to play dead. “I tried to hold my breath. Above me was a fairly young man who was dying, who twirled his legs like a whirlwind. Regularly, he tapped me on the head with his foot. I was very afraid that by this movement, we would be spotted“.

Then it is the wait, the shots that fade. The cries of pain rising from the room. For Hans, “overwhelming fatigue “. And suddenly, “I was very very cold. I understood that I was leaving “. But for Hans, lying on the floor of the Bataclan, bathed in his blood and that of the other victims, “for me it was a bit mediocre: I didn’t see a tunnel, I didn’t think of anyone, I was just cold“. Finally, Hans sees”a rangers”. He was evacuated from the Bataclan by the police, then saved at the last minute, while he waits to get into an ambulance by a doctor “who shouted: ” damn he has emphysema “. He took a medieval type syringe. And I woke up in the hospital.“

Two days to hear from Hans

Lou, Hans’s partner, is desperately looking for him. At the time, the young woman was 26 years old, “life was good for me, I had a job, I was in love”. Very quickly, she finds herself face down on the ground. “I asked in a low voice: what’s going on? And there, a voice said to me: “They shoot us, protect your head. And if you shut up you will stay alive.” It was like a start for me. ” Lou manages to escape from the Bataclan. “That’s when I thought of Hans. Before, I hadn’t even thought about it. So, I wanted to go back. But my legs kept running. It was like a dissociation.. ” Especially since Lou is a very good runner. A week before November 13, she was doing an ultra-trail. She hasn’t done one since. Because now, when she runs, she has “the impression that all these dead people in this room, I was dragging them behind me.“

That evening, she runs to the apartment of a welcoming couple. She has no phone, key, or wallet, left in the Bataclan locker room. No way to reach Hans. So she clings to the television: “I scanned the people I saw on the stretchers to see if I saw Hans“But it will take him two days to hear from him.”Two days is very, very long”. Lou goes through all possible phases: hope, despair. She creates a Twitter account to distribute her photo, calls all possible numbers, hears answer that ”there are no more unidentified wounded at the Bataclan”. She imagines the death of Hans, to whom “i never said i love him“, said to himself that finally”it will be like being dumped“. Then Lou blames himself for these thoughts, despairs, cries. Finally, she says,





I made a bet. Not the bet of Pascal who postulates the existence of God. I postulated the existence of Hans. I said to myself: as much to postulate that he is alive, we will see later if he is dead.

Hans survived. Miraculously. As a bullet entered through a dimension, “demolished a few things in the process, including the spleen, caused pneumothorax. ” The shock wave from another bullet has, “demolished the occiput”. When he leaves the hospital, Hans lost 10 kilos. “I still had water in my lungs, I looked like an old man “. “A little old man”Who, day after day, goes out for a walk a little further with his partner. Lou, this companion physically unharmed, but who clings to him to rebuild herself. Together.

“A duel à la Sergio Leone”

Together too, they confided how much hearing the testimonies of other victims “do well”. For Aurélia, 49, it is also an opportunity to remind these other victims that “everyone does what they can “. She who is “felt guilty again “ upon hearing other victims who were in the same staircase of the Bataclan: “Why am I doing well and not them?”So she who did”of the final indictment and the order of indictment my bedside books”, Clings to the strength of the judicial institution. “It is important to put the rule of law back in the middle of it all. ”

Same expectations or almost for Dominique, 47 years old. “I expect justice to be reasonable. Me, I will never be reasonable in relation to the accused. In your place, I would not be very objective, so thank you for doing it for me. ” As for Ann-Flore, whose both parents were together at the Bataclan that evening and from whom only the mother came out alive, seriously injured, she reflected for a long time on the words of one of the accused. “He said: we are humans too. I realized they weren’t monsters.“Not monsters, these 14 men seated a little behind on the left of the bar where each of the civil parties who come to testify advances. Before sticking to it, Sophie imagined the scene. She saw herself staring at the main defendant, Salah Abdeslam until he looks down, “a duel à la Sergio Leone”. Before giving it up “because I realized that this exchange of glances was a power struggle, a form of revenge. And revenge, I never wanted it. “

Anne-Flore, the daughter of a Bataclan victim, on October 20, 2021 in Paris. © Radio France / Valentin Pasquier

So she, too, defers to the court for “to hear the emotion, but, for all that, not to judge according to this emotion. Know how to doubt. Judge up to established responsibilities and only established responsibilities. “