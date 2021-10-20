Love is in the meadow welcomes her first lesbian kiss, and it’s a revolution

First lesbian candidate of the flagship show of M6, the arborist Delphine has just kissed one of her suitors in the episode broadcast on October 18, 2021. Warning spoiler.

Lesbian love is also in the meadow! First lesbian candidate in the history of the 16 seasons of the show, Delphine has decided to mark the spirits even more.

In the episode aired on October 18, 2021 of Love is in the meadow, the arborist exchanged a kiss with one of her two suitors. Obviously, if you don’t want to be spoiled, you’d better avoid reading the rest of this article …

Portrait of a lesbian kiss on fire

This tender moment came right after the fruit tree care specialist introduced her friends to her suitor who was quite uncomfortable. Obviously, the farmer then tried to reassure the one for whom she had love at first sight from their first meeting (which was a great lesson in super frank flirting in itself).

And that’s when they exchanged the first kiss between women in the history of this reality TV show, watched by nearly 3.5 million viewers.

After a deceptively light discussion, around a scratch mark from a branch, they were able to come closer than ever.





A small step for their relationship, a big step for the performances on such a big channel, on such a popular show, prime time.

Like the committed journalist, feminist activist and elected ecologist at the Council of Paris, Alice Coffin once noted graffiti on a wall in the former Yugoslavia and has been hammering it since:

“ Every lesbian kiss is a revolution. ”

See the replay of the show Love is in the meadow by M6





Read also :



“Sentimentally, it’s the desert”: being lesbian or bisexual in the French countryside

Photo credit of Une: Instagram screenshot @ adpm6