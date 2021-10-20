More

    Lucas Hernandez finally in prison in Munich?

    For a few days, Lucas Hernandez has found himself in turmoil, seeing an old case from 2017 resurface, and especially the desire of the Spanish justice to make him serve his six-month sentence for not having respected the expulsion measure with his companion, with whom he later married. Lucas Hernandez, earlier this week, made the trip to Spain for a court in Madrid to notify him of his obligation to choose a prison establishment.

    Footballer by day, prisoner at night?

    And the prospect of seeing him behind bars is real! His only chance being that the appeal he lodged before a court of second instance is upheld and above all suspends the sanction. In the meantime, the Team is relaying information from the daily Bild on the possible execution of his sentence.

    Indeed, in order to reconcile this prison sentence and the practice of his profession, Lucas Hernandez could pirger his sentence in Munich, with “the assumption that the player is serving his sentence in Munich, with the possibility of carrying out his profession in Munich. the day and sleep in prison ”. Anyway, the verdict will be known by October 28 maximum, while Lucas Hernandez should evolve tonight as a holder against Benfica.


    to summarize

    Lucas Hernandez, the central defender of the France and Bayern team, may not escape his prison sentence. But according to the team, the player could pass it to the side of Germany while continuing to play with his club.

