Lyon: Aulas tease on the winter transfer window

Author of a noticed summer transfer window, Olympique Lyonnais should be active again this winter, as revealed by President Jean-Michel Aulas on the occasion of the OL Night System program on OL TV.

“We always work on the arrival of players, it’s Juni’s work that he does very very well, he has identified players here and there, he sends me little messages from time to time. ‘winter is going to be also complex there, we have players who are going to leave for the CAN, it is very penalizing, underlined the manager. There are of course hypotheses. If we can, as we have done in some years , anticipating the summer transfer window, in general, it succeeds in a positive way. We are working on it, we have touches, there are things that are in progress, we cannot talk too much about it for reasons of confidentiality. in any case, we are doing everything to have a very good team, because January will be important. “





While Islam Slimani (Algeria), Tino Kadewere (Zimbabwe) and Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) should notably take part in the CAN (January 9-February 6, 2022), the recruitment of an attacker remains relevant, with the Sardar Azmoun track (Zenith Saint-Petersburg) which could reappear.

Read 5.639 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 10/20/2021 at 12:38 p.m.



