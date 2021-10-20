MacBook Pro 2021: Apple urges developers to consider the notch

2

The notch on the new 14 “and 16” MacBook Pros allows you to increase the screen area while placing a webcam in their center. The Cupertino company now invites developers to adapt their software so as not to hide the menus.

For its new MacBook 14 and 16, Apple has favored the display surface of the screen and reduced the bezels to 3.5mm both on the sides and on the top of the screen. However, the Cupertino company has also positioned a webcam with a definition of 1080p on the top of the screen. This forms a notch at the top of the screen and therefore encroaches on the display surface.

The notch allows MacBooks to have a border of only 3.5mm at the top of the screen. © Apple

The pill, however, is difficult to swallow for aficionados of the brand. The notch first appeared at Apple on the iPhone X in 2017, but, unlike the iPhone X, the MacBook Pros lack FaceID and its slew of sensors necessary for it to work. Apple has not communicated on this subject; however, according to our calculations, this allows the MacBook 14 and 16 to achieve a screen occupancy rate of 86% and 87.52%, respectively. Only the Dell XPS 13 and its 13.4-inch panel do better with 88.46%, without a notch for the webcam. A parameter to add in software and apps

Da Vinci Resolve already takes into account the notch of the MacBook Pro. © Apple

Aware of the problems of overlapping menus on the notch, Apple invites developers to check their software and offers them two possibilities for integration. The first: the menus are short enough and the notch does not hide anything. In this case, the software is displayed as usual and the user benefits from the entire display surface of the screen.

The appearance of a black bar above Xcode allows the notch not to hide the menu bar. © Apple