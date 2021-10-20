MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max (14- and 16-inch) pre-orders are already open

Apple has changed the design of its MacBook Pro, their screen, but especially their components since two M1 chips are now available – the Pro and Max versions – and several configurations are possible.

In addition to announcing colorful HomePods and new AirPods, Apple has unveiled two new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are already getting a lot of attention. The Californian manufacturer opened pre-orders immediately and all versions of these computers will be delivered from October 26.

For the 14-inch model, the cheapest configuration starts at 2249 € with an M1 Pro consisting of an 8-core CPU, a 14-core GPU and a 512 GB SSD, while the 10-core CPU version, 16 GPU cores and 1 TB of SSD is displayed at € 2,749. Note that it is possible to configure the 14-inch with an M1 Max (10 CPU cores and 24 or 32 GPU cores), but it will cost € 3,439.

The 16-inch model with M1 Pro (10 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores and 512 GB of SSD) starts at € 2,749. Finally, the Max version (10 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores and 1 TB SSD) is displayed at 3849 €.

For more information on these very promising new computers and while waiting for a full test, do not hesitate to consult our other dedicated articles.