MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max (14- and 16-inch) pre-orders are already open

In addition to announcing colorful HomePods and new AirPods, Apple has unveiled two new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are already getting a lot of attention. The Californian manufacturer opened pre-orders immediately and all versions of these computers will be delivered from October 26.
Apple has changed the design of its MacBook Pro, their screen, but especially their components since two M1 chips are now available – the Pro and Max versions – and several configurations are possible.
For the 14-inch model, the cheapest configuration starts at 2249 € with an M1 Pro consisting of an 8-core CPU, a 14-core GPU and a 512 GB SSD, while the 10-core CPU version, 16 GPU cores and 1 TB of SSD is displayed at € 2,749. Note that it is possible to configure the 14-inch with an M1 Max (10 CPU cores and 24 or 32 GPU cores), but it will cost € 3,439.
The 16-inch model with M1 Pro (10 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores and 512 GB of SSD) starts at € 2,749. Finally, the Max version (10 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores and 1 TB SSD) is displayed at 3849 €.
