Macron ready to announce the launch of six EPRs by the end of the year

While, six months before the presidential election, the debate on the renewal of the French energy park resumes, the Head of State displays his positions. According to Le Figaro, Emmanuel Macron wants to announce before Christmas the construction of six new reactors nuclears of the EPR type in France. Last spring, EDF proposed to the government a project to build six EPRs, the cost of which was estimated up to then at 46 billion euros. At the end of 2020, the company’s board of directors had formally identified the sites capable of accommodating future EPRs, at the Penly (Seine-Maritime), Gravelines (Nord) and in the Rhône-Alpes region. EDF’s objective: to launch them as soon as possible to put them into service from 2035, “because the procedures and construction take time,” Jean-Bernard Lévy, CEO of EDF, said in September.

This information comes one week after the announcements of the President of the Republic on the revival of nuclear power in France. Emmanuel Macron has indeed pledged to invest one billion euros in nuclear energy by 2030 to develop “disruptive technologies”, in particular these small reactors, called SMRs (“small modular reactors”). Corn the Head of State, who has often emphasized the advantages of nuclear power in the fight against climate change, avoided raising the sensitive subject of EPRs during the presentation of his France 2030 investment plan. On this occasion, he rather put forward these small reactors nuclears modular, with a power ranging from 25 to 500 megawatts, compared to 1,600 MW for the EPR developed by EDF.

France behind in SMR

However, so far, France is lagging behind in the race for these small reactors while Russia has already commissioned two floating SMRs to supply remote areas with electricity and demonstrators should soon see the light of day in the United States. and in Canada. But the French government does not intend to lose this new technological battle. And intends to put the means there: the Head of State had already allocated 50 million euros to the development of SMR as part of his recovery plan and now places the development of these small reactors at the heart of the France investment plan. 2030.

The advantage is the ease of installation of these SMRs, which contrasts with the difficulties of certain large projects such as that of the new generation EPR nuclear reactor at Flamanville (Manche). SMRs are designed to be mass-produced in the factory and then transported to their place of operation. A means of significantly reducing construction times compared to conventional nuclear reactors, constrained by on-site construction obligations. The Flamanville (Manche) site, for example, experienced significant delays and additional costs. But Xavier Ursat, Executive Director in charge of the Engineering and New Nuclear Projects Department of EDF, confirmed on Monday the official schedule for this EPR: “at the end of 2022 we will load the fuel in Flamanville”, “the whole team is mobilized on this schedule”.





Beyond the construction of this EPR, EDF is also targeting the launch of a first small nuclear reactor (SMR) project in France around 2030, said Mr. Ursat on Monday, who then intends these reactors instead for export. Indeed, at At present, only a preliminary design for a small nuclear reactor called “Nuward” is under development in France. It should allow the creation of a prototype SMR on French soil by 2030, which should then serve as a demonstrator abroad.

