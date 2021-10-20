Maëva Coucke: Health concern and many misadventures, the former Miss France at the end of the line

There are days when it would be better to stay in bed. And it is one of those days that Maëva Coucke lived, Tuesday, October 19, 2021. In Instagram story, Miss France 2018 shared her many misadventures with her subscribers.

The divine (fake) redhead of 27 years old believed that her day was never going to end. While on a train heading to Paris, she grabbed her Instagram account to reveal the many obstacles that got in her way on Tuesday. “After missing my train this morning, lost my phone in the street, had to deal with a 1000 paws at home and a broken window … I can’t wait for the day to end“, she first wrote in the caption of a photo on which she poses, masked, with eyes turned to the side and a hand at the level of the head, to make it clear that she was weary.





But his worries did not end there. “Oh yes, I went to the ENT. I have vocal cord nodules (hence my broken voice for two months)“, continued Maëva Coucke. Fortunately, these tumors are benign (non-cancerous). But she did not say whether she should simply rest her voice or whether vocal rehabilitation or surgery was recommended.

She is not the former Miss France who has experienced a recent disappointment. Vaimalama Chaves was attacked in Paris not a “fifteen young guys“. After throwing stones at her, they tried to steal her phone. A traumatic experience that pushed her to turn to self-defense classes as she confided in an interview. for Leisure TV. Miss France 2019 also revealed that she had filed a complaint against her attackers.