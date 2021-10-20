Magali Berdah: a Marseillais gives his news after the double murder of which his family was the victim

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 on Instagram, Greg Yega gave news of Magali Berdah and her husband Stéphane Teboul after the double murder of their relatives. Closer explains to you.

Greg Yega was able to visit Magali Berdah and Stéphane Taboul. In Instagram story Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the candidate of the Marseillais has indeed revealed to have been able to see the popess of reality TV after his family was affected by a double murder. “I have just returned, I went to see my little Magali and my little Stéphane. It was important to go there. They went through something very, very hard, it is not easy for them.” explained the young man. Then, Greg Yega assured that he felt the need to provide support in this time of mourning. “It was important for me to be there. It felt good to see them, I think it did them good too that I was there, to take Steph in the arms. really needs. My Stéphane is someone I appreciate, who is in my heart. They are people who mean a lot to me, I gave them lots of hugs. I give them a lot of strength because I love them very much “, he added.

Note that for the time being, Magali Berdah and Stéphane Taboul have not yet commented on the murder of their relatives. Both are indeed walled in silence and prefer to receuillage away from any media pressure. Still on Instagram, Stéphane Taboul had simply published the photo of a lighted candle in front of a black heart on the day the double murder was communicated. As a reminder, the businesswoman’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law were murdered on Sunday October 10 in a vacation rental. They were in Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, at the time of the tragedy. It was the couple’s daughter who, worried about not hearing from her parents, contacted the fire department. On the spot, they came face to face with bodies naked people stabbed several times, lying under a sheet covered in blood.

Murder in the family of Magali Berdah: a suspect arrested

Since the macabre discovery, autopsies have been performed and a suspect has been arrested. As reported Provence, a 50-year-old man was allegedly lifted from his apartment. According to his neighborhood, he is “particularly strange” and was arrested because of his many conflicts with the neighborhood.

