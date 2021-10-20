Magali Berdah, her assassinated sister-in-law: a candidate of the Marseillais gives his news

It’s been ten days since the lives of Magali Berdah and that of his companion Stephane Teboul were shaken by a terrible tragedy. On October 10, the lifeless bodies of a woman and her husband were found in an aparthotel in Allauch in the Bouches-du-Rhône. It turned out that this woman was the sister of Stéphane Teboul, and therefore the sister-in-law of Magali Berdah. Plunged into unprecedented grief, the businesswoman can in any case be sure of being able to count on those around her, starting with the reality TV candidates she is very close to like Greg Yega. the Marseillais essential of the W9 program spoke on Tuesday, October 19 in story Instagram after visiting the couple, then becoming the first to update.





“I have just returned, I went to see my little Magali and my little Stéphane. It was important to go there. They went through something very, very hard, it is not easy for them. It was important for me to be there. It did me good to see them, I think that it also did them good that I was there, to hug Steph. He really needs it. My Stéphane is someone I appreciate, who is in my heart. They are people who mean a lot to me, I gave them lots of hugs. I give them a lot of strength because I love them very much“, he said. The main stakeholders have however not yet expressed themselves on this case worthy of a horror film. Stéphane Teboul had simply announced on his social networks that the funeral was held on October 13 in Marseilles.

As a reminder, the two victims were found lying naked in a pool of blood and covered with a sheet. The first details of the investigation seem to indicate that they would have died of several stab wounds. Our colleagues from Provence also revealed that the day after the killing, a suspect was arrested in a neighboring apartment. He is a 50-year-old man described as “particularly strange“by the rest of the neighborhood. Indicted by the authorities, he nevertheless remains presumed innocent in this affair.