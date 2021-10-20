Magyd Cherfi attacks Eric Zemmour, “roadmender of dirty thought”

The Toulousain Magyd Cherfi, former member and author of the Zebda group, signs a virulent platform against the probable presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour while addressing “the French who dub” the far-right polemicist.

A platform like “a desperate gesture”. Le Toulousain transmitted, this Monday, October 18, to the newspaper Liberation a text in which he publicly takes a position against Eric Zemmour. But it is not so much the polemicist that he attacks but the people who support him. The platform begins as follows: “I think of the French, not all of them, of those who think they are more so than others and who watch Zemmour vomit his racist disgust while squinting ashamed eyelids. I see them horrified deep within themselves and at the same time reveling that a man can unleash so many horrors with ease, pleasure and dexterity.”

Policies designated as responsible

However, the former member of Zebda understands that some are attracted by the words of Eric Zemmour. “There are two France who face the movements of society. One is doing it and the other says it’s too much. I understand these French people because the right and the left have not enlightened them.”Magyd Cherfi points the finger at politicians as the main culprits. The right but also “his camp”, The left who“quit very quickly, in the early 80s”.

In the gallery, the words chosen are virulent and assumed by the author. “Violence is the only solution. Anything that is thoughtful and reasonable cannot be effective in the face of Eric Zemmour’s comments. He does not develop ideas and plays with resentments, hatred.” He pursues : “Zemmour takes the place of the devil, this place that no one wanted to take. He understood that there were horrors to be said.”

“The zemmourization of society will continue to operate”

Even if the candidacy of the far-right polemicist is not yet official, Magyd Cherfi no longer hides his pessimism. “I think he can be elected. It satisfies something of bitterness, of resentment. The zemmourization of society will continue to operate. There is no short or medium term solution because the left has fallen too far behind for fear of losing its electorate.”

The one who is behind the album “Noise and smell”From the Zebda group released in 1996 no longer believes in the power of artists. “It is not with a song that we will move the lines. Only politicians can do anything.”