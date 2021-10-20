Magyd Cherfi, the man Eric Zemmour drives crazy

Toulouse’s Magyd Cherfi (Zebda) published a scathing and very virulent, but well-written, column against Eric Zemmour

Twenty-three years ago, France discovered Zebda. This sung rap mixed with pop and North African influences aroused enthusiasm. I remember a concert at the “Rock in all its states” festival in Évreux. Where all the others had failed before, Zebda succeeded in bringing together fans of rock, rap and French song. Zebda on stage was something. It was moving, as they still said then.

Zemmour 2022: he believes it will be possible

What is surprising when we watch Zebda’s clips today is that we have the impression of being in a France that no longer exists. Let’s take the example of the video for “I think it’s going to be impossible”. In a countryside very home, we see North Africans in the company of women with white or mat complexion, hair blowing in the wind, and a rustic man wearing a typical French beret. Gathered around a large table in a garden, they drink red wine while laughing. And further on, a piglet, which a young girl tenderly caresses. In short, the portrait of a flourishing in rurality. And by forcing the line a little, a Zemmourian conception of the nation. ” In France, we live like the French », Repeated the latter in Nîmes last Saturday.

Only Magyd Cherfi, singer of the group Zebda, does not see it that way.

In a violent text strewn with insults published by Release, he concludes as follows: ” In truth, Zemmour does the dirty work: he is the immigrant of the revenge, the pains-to-enjoy, the cowards and the narrow straight people, he is the bougnoule of the white people asphyxiated by too much complexity, the aristos dislodged from the privileges old. All that makes you half of France and that’s a lot “.

To read also: Facing Zemmour, well-known sleeve effects

Intentionally provocative, this conclusion is nonetheless quite disgusting.

One part of the readers will applaud, the other will be indignant. In his diatribe, Magyd Cherfi vilifies the one he describes as ” the star of ignominy “. His conclusion suggests that he wishes to dethrone him.

For a Magyd Cherfi / Eric Zemmour debate!

You have to read this column for a good reason: Magyd Cherfi writes well, very well. The anaphora ” I think Is well placed, the terms are often well found. On the form, only the indignant exclamation marks are heavy and ill-inspired in my opinion. Magyd Cherfi is not just a lyricist. It’s still something other than the satisfied morale of Laurent Ruquier, the insipid tweets of Jean-Michel Apathie or the threats of Yassine Belattar. But Magyd Cherfi falls into the same pitfall as these: at no time does he go into the field of ideas. And in terms of contempt, it is he who openly despises half of the French. Very average for the one who was the pillar of a group that brings together people who had nothing in common. And which today makes French song tinged with accordion that Brassens would undoubtedly not denigrate.





On the airwaves of France Bleu Occitanie, Magyd Cherfi confided that he was not proud to have been so violent. He also said: ” I am not saying that everything is fine, I say that everything is wrong, and I even say that the left and the right have been messing around for forty years [..] The Front National asks good questions and gives bad answers, in a way it is a wolf who enters the fold “. Now that they are two wolves having in common the vision of a declining France where everything is going wrong, will Magyd Cherfi and Eric Zemmour shake hands? We can dream, but a debate between Cherfi and Zemmour would still be more exciting than a debate between Hidalgo and Xavier Bertrand. Until then Magyd, prepare your arguments and above all, purge your indignation of the Zemmour phenomenon by making us beautiful songs.