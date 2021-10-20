Mali: a woman killed by the French army during a pursuit

Maxence GEVIN with AFP –
A woman died Tuesday in the Gossi region, in northern Mali, during an operation carried out by French soldiers. According to a statement from the general staff, “two individuals on a motorbike” were spotted during a Franco-Malian reconnaissance mission “in an area where elements of an armed terrorist group had been detected east of Gossi”. “At the sight of the French and Malian soldiers, the two individuals abandoned the motorcycle” and fled into an undergrowth, leaving behind – near the vehicle – a “abandoned assault rifle, ammunition and a military bag”.
In the process, the soldiers then started the pursuit of one of these suspicious people. “Four warning shots” were then carried out to force it to stop, explains the staff. Suddenly, “the individual turned sharply towards the soldiers who applied neutralization fire”. After this, they discovered that it was a woman, suspected of belonging to the fleeing crew of the motorcycle. “Residents of the nearest village are called to clarify the identity of this person” mayif no one knows her, indicates the army, which specifies that the body was buried on the spot.
