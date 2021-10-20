More

    Mali: a woman killed by the French army during a pursuit

    NewsWorld


    Maxence GEVIN with AFP –

    A woman died Tuesday in the Gossi region, in northern Mali, during an operation carried out by French soldiers. According to a statement from the general staff, “two individuals on a motorbike” were spotted during a Franco-Malian reconnaissance mission “in an area where elements of an armed terrorist group had been detected east of Gossi”. “At the sight of the French and Malian soldiers, the two individuals abandoned the motorcycle” and fled into an undergrowth, leaving behind – near the vehicle – a “abandoned assault rifle, ammunition and a military bag”.

    In the process, the soldiers then started the pursuit of one of these suspicious people. “Four warning shots” were then carried out to force it to stop, explains the staff. Suddenly, “the individual turned sharply towards the soldiers who applied neutralization fire”. After this, they discovered that it was a woman, suspected of belonging to the fleeing crew of the motorcycle. “Residents of the nearest village are called to clarify the identity of this person” mayif no one knows her, indicates the army, which specifies that the body was buried on the spot.

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“Kaamelott” enters the book of records and it is thanks to one person
    Next articleamong the Greens, Yannick Jadot wants to avoid the Rousseau sling

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC