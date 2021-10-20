Mali begins negotiations with jihadist groups

Talks in sight between the Malian state and various jihadist groups. The government on Tuesday mandated the High Islamic Council, Mali’s main Muslim religious institution, to begin negotiations with the groups that bloody the country.

The Bamako government announced Tuesday, October 19, that it had mandated Mali’s main Muslim religious institution to negotiate with the local branch of Al-Qaeda in an attempt to end the conflict that has plagued the country for a decade.

The Malian authorities have repeatedly implied in the past that they are not hostile to such negotiations, and they have quietly supported local talks, despite opposition from France.

President Emmanuel Macron notably affirmed last June that the French army would not conduct joint operations with the forces of countries negotiating with international terrorist groups.

As the rag burns between Bamako and Paris amid the redeployment of the Barkhane force and the rapprochement between the Malian junta and Russia, the Malian Ministry of Religious Affairs told Reuters on Tuesday that the High Islamic Council (HCI) would open negotiations with the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the local branch of Al Qaeda.





Iyad Afg Ghali and Amadou Koufa

“The minister met last week with the High Islamic Council to inform them of the government’s desire to negotiate with all Malian radical groups, (including) Iyad Ag Ghali and Amadou Koufa,” the spokesperson said. of the ministry, Khalil Camara, confirming information reported by RFI.

The Touareg Iyad Ag Ghali is the historical leader of GSIM and Amadou Koufa, Fulani leader of Katiba Macina, its main affiliate in central Mali. Both are regularly targeted by French aviation.

For Wassim Nasr, journalist specializing in jihadist movements at France 24, this announcement from Mali marks a paradigm shift. “If the Malian state had already mentioned these negotiations, this time we move on to something formalized, he analyzes. A structure, the High Council, is appointed, and its director is in charge of the negotiations. The negotiation passes. at a national level, and no longer only at the local level, as was the case until then. It is a willingness assumed, to move up a gear. “

An official of the HCI, Mohamed Kimbiri, clarified that the institution had been mandated to negotiate with the Malian leaders of the GSIM, but not with the foreign jihadists.

The HCI had negotiated a truce last March between the GSIM and the self-defense groups known as “dozos” which fight it in the circle of Niono, in the center of Mali, but the violence resumed with a vengeance in July.

