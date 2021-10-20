Manchester United plans € 80m for the next transfer window

Despite an XXL transfer window and the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not satisfied with the market operated by his leaders and calls for a defensive midfielder. To meet its expectations, the Mancunian management is ready to offer it an envelope of 80M € but… under certain conditions.

For several weeks, and despite impressive arrivals (Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho…), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Manchester United has failed in the training of its workforce. The Norwegian claims a defensive and cunning midfielder capable of supporting his sometimes overexposed central defense. Ready to spend in order to regain its sporting stature of yesteryear, the Mancunian management could offer it an imposing budget in order to recruit a talented player who would suit him.





Information that comes straight from Sun, who specifies that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have an envelope of 80 million euros to strengthen its workforce with a star this winter. A generosity that responds to the multiple complaints made by the Norwegian in recent weeks. Of course, conditions will have to be met for such an investment to be made and that means excellent results in the Premier League and the Champions League, which is far from being won for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United. .