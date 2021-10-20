Manhandled, PSG is doing it against Leipzig

Lionel Messi, congratulated here by Kylian Mbappé, scored a brace against Leipzig on October 19, 2021, at the Parc des Princes. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

For the way, we will come back. Like its start to the season, the Paris-Saint-Germain 2021-2022 version has for the moment nothing of the grand cru promised by its five-star recruitment. And do not deserve – yet? – the nickname of his city: Tuesday, October 19, Paris was not a city of light. But although roughed up by German rivals from RB Leipzig, Kylian Mbappé’s teammates ended up winning (3-2), and alone took the lead in Group A of the Champions League. And retain only the victory.

“Paris wins, that’s the most important. You have to know how to suffer, confirmed Captain Marquinhos, interviewed on RMC Sport 1. We have to manage to get out of it, know how to win in this way. The main thing is to win, to gain confidence and experience. “ Often dominated in envy and play by the teammates of Christopher Nkunku – polished in the Paris training center – his partners have bowed their heads. And in the absence of certainties, Mauricio Pochettino’s men can congratulate themselves on the outcome of the meeting.

Deprived of Neymar, injured since his return from an international truce, the Parisians have yet started the game on the attack. Before the tenth minute of play, Kylian Mbappé had crossed the entire German camp to go and cheat Peter Gulasci (1-0, 9e). An action in three passes, initiated by captain Marquinhos from the edge of the Parisian surface.

Lionel Messi puts Paris afloat

But the men of the American Jessie Marsch, pure product of the Red Bull galaxy in football – he trained RB New York then RB Salzburg before arriving in Leipzig -, were not going to abandon their principles of play to so little. Offensive, constantly pressing the Parisian midfielder, the partners of Christopher Nkunku quickly carried the danger in front of the cages of Keylor Navas. And if the Costa Rican goalkeeper repelled the threat for a while, multiplying the stops, he could not do anything when Andre Silva took full advantage of Nkunku’s call for to spring alone at the far post and equalize (1-1, 28e).





Continuing their efforts, Nordi Mukiele’s partners took the lead shortly after the break. On a new service from Angelino (already passer on the first Lipsien goal), the French right piston was more lively than the Parisian defense for give the advantage to his own (1-2, 57e). Manhandled and led, PSG lacked ideas and solidity.

As against Manchester City, Paris has long flirted with the waterline, keeping somehow afloat against the Saxon waves. And as against the Citizens, they relied on Leo Messi to find the loophole. After unlocking his counter in the Paris jersey against City, the six-fold Golden Ball gave his team in the right direction on Tuesday, by scoring a double. First after having perfectly followed a foray by Kylian Mbappé in counter-attack. After fixing the defense, the French world champion served the Argentinian in withdrawal, who left no chance for Peter Gulasci (2-2, 67e).

“There, we were in the adaptation”

Untenable – and by far the best Parisian on Tuesday – Kylian Mbappé offered a second goal to his partner, ” The best player in the world “, according to him. Destabilized in the penalty area by Mohamed Simakan, Mbappé left the penalty to Messi without hesitation. With a subtle panenka, the Parisian number 30 signed his first double under his new colors, and put PSG in front (3-2, 74e).

“It’s easy to play with Messi”, recognized the French striker at the end of the game, questioned on RMC Sport 1. Finding themselves better and better, the two stars of the Parisian attack have refined their automatisms – while awaiting the return of Neymar – and Mbappé could also have been able to sign a double. But his penalty in added time flew over the crossbar. A missed shot that does not have the importance of the shot on goal stopped by the Swiss Yann Sommer in the round of 16 of the last Euro, Paris managing to maintain the mark despite a few final German offensives.

With two victories and a draw in three meetings, Paris is looking forward to joining the knockout stages of the competition. But Parisians start from a whiteboard, or almost, as to their game identity. “Maybe we have to know how to impose our style, but here we were in the adaptation”, recognized Kylian Mbappé. “We may be a bit laborious, but like in the league, where we have nine wins in ten games, we do not play well but we win. “ At least they have made their city’s motto theirs this season: Paris bends, but does not break. For everything else, the season is still long.