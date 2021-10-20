Martinique: too few caregivers being vaccinated, the hospital gives up asking them for the health pass

LCI editorial staff –
While the deputies are debating this Wednesday in the Assembly on the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, the management of the Martinique CHU decided on Tuesday to no longer require caregivers to present a health pass to come to work.
“From today and following the request of hospital staff, all hospital staff will be able to enter their service regardless of their situation with regard to the health pass”, let know in a note Benjamin Garel, the director of the CHU Pierre Zobda-Quitman.
However, non-vaccinated agents are advised to perform a screening test. Employees who cannot prove their health situation during checks organized by management will be received by the human resources department, adds management.
Contacted by The Parisian, the French overseas ministry confirms that “for the sake of appeasement, the decision was taken not to carry out an exhaustive check at the entrance to the CHUM by presenting security guards there who will be constantly confronted with cases of non-compliance with the health pass”.
