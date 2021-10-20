Martinique: too few caregivers being vaccinated, the hospital gives up asking them for the health pass

While the deputies are debating this Wednesday in the Assembly on the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, the management of the Martinique CHU decided on Tuesday to no longer require caregivers to present a health pass to come to work.

“From today and following the request of hospital staff, all hospital staff will be able to enter their service regardless of their situation with regard to the health pass”, let know in a note Benjamin Garel, the director of the CHU Pierre Zobda-Quitman.