Marvel’s Eternals introduce us to their superpowers!

The next MCU movie is almost here already, since it will be available in theaters on November 3! It’s the Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao. While the first reviews seem extremely positive, the production introduces us to its actors and their characters!

Alien race millennium tasked with protecting humanity without intervening in their conflicts, the Eternals will have to come out of the shadows to stop a terrible threat, that of the Deviants. They are ready for anything, and the superheroes will have to save the planet in a week. Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a character capable of manipulating matter, presents these ten superheroes like a large dysfunctional family united by its differences and its goal: to protect humans. It is then the turn of Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, to be presented by his interpreter. Madden describes his character as the loyal soldier, able to shoot lasers with those eyes, earning him in the process a comparison with Superman.





Brian Tyree Henry plays the role of Phastos whose power is to understand, assemble and use any technology. Next comes Angelina Jolie (Thena), who introduces her character as a deity of war, who can summon various weapons depending on the situation. We also see Gilgamesh the guardian, Makkari, who speaks in sign language which can be compared to Flash, Sprite the Illusionist, Kingo, Druig the mind manipulator and finally Ajax, played by Salma Hayek, who describes his capable character. to heal others as being, in a way, the leader of the Eternals.

To conclude, the comedians are touting the feature as the most epic Marvel movie created to date, but we’ll have to wait and see to make sure. See you in two weeks at the cinema to find out what this new MCU opus is worth!