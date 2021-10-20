Massive recall of Alprazolam tins due to leaflet error

The National Medicines Safety Agency recalls certain boxes of Alprazolam in which a leaflet has been slipped that may suggest that the maximum recommended dose is much higher than reality

In a press release, published Tuesday, the National Medicines Safety Agency explains recalling all batches of Alprazolam HCS 0.25 mg, tablet and Alprazolam HCS 0.5 mg, tablet, from the KRKA laboratory, currently on the market . “This recall follows the discovery of an error in section 3 of the leaflet at the level of the maximum recommended dose in the treatment of anxiety. Indeed, it should read ‘Recommended dose: your doctor can increase your dose if necessary, up to the maximum dose of 4 mg per day, divided into several divided doses during the day’, and not ‘4 g per day’.





A reminder “by all means”

A dose that would prove to be dangerous for the patient, even if the ANSM explains “that no case of pharmacovigilance related to this quality defect has been reported on the date of the recall”. Worried, however, the Agency asks “dispensing pharmacists to contact, by all the means at their disposal, the patients likely to have and / or to have used the specialties concerned by this recall and to proceed to an exchange with a box of another equivalent generic specialty of their choice ”.