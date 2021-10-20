Mathieu Valbuena tells about his exchange with Karim Benzema

The trial of the famous sextape case is being held today, and many parties involved have already testified before the judge. Mathieu Valbuena also spoke at the bar, and the former French international notably recounted his famous meeting with the striker of Real Madrid at the time, when the latter would have approached him for the first time on this subject.





What follows after this advertisement

“When he tells me he wants to talk to me, I don’t think he’s going to talk to me about that. When I had this conversation, I walked out of that room, I was shocked. I felt that he insisted on making me meet a person who was to act as the intermediary. His trusted person. He was very insistent. We do not live in the world of Care Bears. I knew very well that if I met this person it was not for football tickets in exchange. He didn’t talk to me about money, I’ve always said it, but he was insistent. He didn’t want to help me, he told me it’s hot, the Euro is coming… I would never have complained if I had known that Karim Benzema was in this story. For me, for the France team … this story hurt me because otherwise I would have had to participate in Euro 2016 ”, said the former OM. It remains now to wait for the version of the facts of the principal concerned.