Matthieu Delormeau regrets not having been there for Dominique-Damien Réhel, who attempted suicide (VIDEO)

This Wednesday, October 20, Dominique-Damien Réhel was the guest of Do not touch My TV. The former manager of a nightclub settled his accounts with Matthieu Delormeau.
Dominique-Damien Réhel has come a long way. Like many French people, the former chronicler of Mag of NRJ12 lost everything because of the Covid-19. Health crisis requires, the father of a boy named Louis had to close the nightclub he owned in Saint-Malo and had to give up organizing fashion shows. What to plunge him into “a great depression“as he confided in Do not touch My TV, this Wednesday, October 20. “I burned out. I abused the meds and didn’t wake up for two days“, he declared, before reproaching Matthieu Delormeau – his friend – for not having heard from him during this difficult period.”During these times, I often called Matthew and he did not answer me. I had very few people who attended.“
“I blame myself because we came close to a disaster“
By going to Cyril Hanouna’s set, Dominique-Damien Réhel reviewed Matthieu Delormeau for the first time in six months. A great moment of emotion for the columnist of TPMP, who wanted to doing her mea culpa with her longtime friend. “Last year, when I quit the show, I quit everything. It did me a lot of good because I have never been so fit as this year. I needed it“, he explained, before expressing his regrets towards the former star of the show. Generation Mannequin. “During the Covid, it is true that Dominique called me, he was not well. And after the Covid, when I took my sabbatical, it’s true that I no longer responded to anyone and I blame myself because we came close to a disaster.“
Matthieu Delormeau and Dominique-Damien Réhel reconcile
Fortunately, Dominique Damien Réhel succeeded in “go back up the slope“.”It’s very cowardly what I would have done there, because I think it’s cowardly to do that. But it’s true that it was two fingers away“he said of his suicide attempt.”Today, things are picking up. I took over the parades and there is the festival of young fashion designers that I am setting up. Matthieu always supported me, he was godfather of my disco, he was always with me to help me“, he continued, before taking Matthieu Delormeau in his arms and sitting down next to him.
