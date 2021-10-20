More

    Mauro Icardi’s coup vis-à-vis the club to recover Wanda Nara

    News


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

    Decidedly, Paris Saint-Germain does not get by with the Mauro Icardi soap opera. Soap that has nothing to do with football but which ends up reflecting on the group. Dropped by Wanda Nara, who packed his bags for Milan by taking his children, the Argentine striker has skipped several training sessions to try to recover it. Too bad. Argentina did not appreciate hot texts sent by her husband to an actress in his country. According to several sources, this would only be a pretext to end a dead end relationship …

    But Mauro Icardi is ready to do anything to get his beauty back. The proof, this Wednesday, he simply stopped following Paris Saint-Germain on social networks but also all his teammates! In fact, he deleted all of his contacts except Wanda Nara! One way to show that only she matters. Will that be enough to win her back? To be continued in the next episode. Alas…

    Icardi has stopped following PSG and his teammates on social networks

    This Wednesday, Mauro Icardi, who was not in the Parisian group yesterday for the reception of RB Leipzig (3-2) in the Champions League, decided to delete all his contacts on social networks, including PSG and his teammates!

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleVIDEO – Miracle in Texas: images of a plane crash with 21 people on board, all survivors
    Next articleConsumer test – Toyota Yaris Cross vs Renault Captur E-Tech vs Hyundai Kona Hybrid, which is the most fuel-efficient urban SUV?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC