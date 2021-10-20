“Maybe I didn’t have the mental freshness to last long”

It’s the end of the adventure for Loris. After having been present for a little more than two weeks on the set of 12 Coups de midi, the young medical student – who had beaten on the line the biggest winner of the game, Bruno – in turn left the daily game hosted by Jean -Luc Reichmann on TF1: he was, in fact, eliminated this Wednesday, October 20, 2021, on the occasion of the second round of the game, “piecemeal”. He left all the same with 94,596 euros in earnings and gifts (with a few adventures on the Mysterious Star that he won), and looked back on his experience with Télé-Loisirs.

Télé-Loisirs: When did you lose?

Loris: I lost piecemeal (against Tony in a duel, Editor’s note), I made two mistakes that made me turn red. I had no pressure. I was sad, of course, but there is still a pace to take, the days are very busy. I might not have the mental freshness to last long. But I am not dejected, I want to stay positive: I tell myself that what I have done is already huge.

How did you experience the shoots?





I was wondering if I could go back to college or not. And then there was the return of the public, too, it’s a habit to get into. It doesn’t add pressure, but the atmosphere is different.

How did your entourage and your friends react to your participation?

They are super happy that I was able to do this. They looked and it made them laugh. It’s only positive.

Have you got (…)

