Mbappé has revived an explosive controversy between Messi and CR7

Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

Kylian Mbappé’s offering to Lionel Messi did not go unnoticed. We were playing the 73rd minute of the match between PSG and RB Leipzig yesterday at the Parc des Princes (3-2) when the world champion left the penalty he himself caused to his Argentine teammate.

From a royal Panenka, “La Pulga” did justice to come and double his personal stake a few minutes after having equalized at 2-2 on a first serve from Mbappé in the game. “It’s normal, it’s the best player in the world and I have always said it was a privilege to see him play with us, ”said the Frenchman after Messi’s successful penalty.

This simple sentence triggered an explosive controversy in Spain where we remember that Mbappé has always proclaimed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo … Messi’s great rival. “Mbappé bowed to Messi when he had no need to do it,” said journalist Diego Plaza Casals in the program El Chiringuito. In front of scalded spirits, Alfredo Duro tried to calm things down: “I’m sure Mbappé said that without any intention of fueling the debates. In Madrid, we are less sure.