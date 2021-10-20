Mel Gibson star of “The Continental”, the prequel series to “John Wick”

This three-part miniseries will feature a rejuvenated version of Winston Scott, boss of “The Continental”, the hotel of the assassins shown in the trilogy with Keanu Reeves.

Three years after being announced, The Continental, the prequel series project of John wick, finally seems on the right track. According to information from Hollywood Reporter, Mel Gibson has been hired to be the headliner of this program which will retrace the history of the famous hotel where the assassins of the franchise worn by Keanu Reeves meet.

The action of this three-part mini-series will take place forty years before the events recounted in the films. Directed by Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli), The Continental will feature a rejuvenated version of Winston Scott, owner of the establishment played by Ian McShane in the trilogy.





Mel Gibson, who stars here in his first series since appearing on the sitcom Complete Savages in 2004, a character named Cormac will play. Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are responsible for writing the series and will be its showrunners.

A fourth film and a female spin-off

The fourth part of John wick will be released in 2022 in theaters, after filming planned in Paris, Berlin and New York. Scenes must also be filmed in Japan. We do not yet know what will talk about John wick 4, except that it will begin a few hours after the events recounted at the end of the third part.

Faced with the success of the series, the Lionsgate studio is also developing a spin-off, entitled Ballerina. Written by Shay Hatten, one of the screenwriters of John Wick 3 Parabellum, it will be directed by Len Wiseman (Die Hard 4, Underworld). The film will feature a female murderer.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

VIDEO – Mel Gibson is in the cast of the “John Wick” spin-off series