MEPs adopt the article making it possible to extend the health pass

This article, adopted by one vote, opens the possibility, if the health situation so requires, of extending the health pass until July 31, 2022.

In a pocket square. The deputies narrowly voted, Wednesday, October 20, article 2 of the law on health vigilance: 74 votes in favor, 73 against. This text allows the executive to extend the health pass until July 31, 2022 if the health situation required it.

This deadline of July 31, 2022 is contested by all the oppositions. Elected officials from both right and left criticize a “blank check”, in a “state of exception” who becomes “Standard”, with a country which for the last six years has lived more than three years under various states of emergency, between the attacks and the health crisis.

At the start of the debates on this text of “health vigilance”, Tuesday evening, Olivier Véran had called for “not to disarm us even when the virus shows signs of weakness, to remain vigilant, actors, active so as not to leave the slightest hold to the virus”. The Minister of Health stressed that the law will only allow “if the situation requires it” to maintain the health pass until July 31 or “trigger the state of emergency”, while mainland France is currently living under a transitional regime to end the health emergency. Corn “the prospect of lightening the pass” remains and will be “examined in mid-November”.