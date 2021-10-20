MEPs are scrambling over the extension of the health pass until July 31

While it will be on the Defense Council’s program this Wednesday morning, the extension of the health pass arouses the anger of opposition officials.

The health pass will again be on the menu of the Defense Council this Wednesday, the day after bitter discussions in the National Assembly. In a stormy climate, the deputies laboriously began Tuesday evening the examination of a new bill devoted to the Covid-19 crisis. The challenge is the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, a deadline contested by all the oppositions.

At the start of the debates on this text of “health vigilance“, Olivier Véran called for”not to disarm ourselves even if the virus shows signs of weakness, (to) remain vigilant, actors, active so as not to leave the slightest hold on the virus“.

The Minister of Health stressed that the law will only allow “if the situation requires it“To maintain the sanitary pass until July 31 or”trigger the state of emergency», While mainland France is currently living under a transitional regime of exit from the health emergency. Corn “the prospect of lightening the pass“Remains and will be”examined in mid-November», Assured Olivier Véran.

The government also insisted on the importance of the third dose of the vaccine, “fundamental“For the most fragile, over 65 and sick people:”Ultimately, 22 million of our fellow citizens will be called upon to receive this reminder“.

The deputies will vote on the extension of the health pass for eight months, in “spanning»The presidential and legislative elections. Only about fifty amendments were examined on Tuesday at first reading, out of some 350 amendments on the program until Wednesday evening.

“Trivialization of the state of emergency” and “denial of democracy”

Elected officials from both right and left criticize a “blank check“, in a “state of exception” who becomes “Standard», With a country which for the last six years has lived more than three years under various states of emergency, between the attacks and the health crisis.





LR Philippe Gosselin defended in vain a motion of rejection against this “trivialization of the state of emergency“. “This text proposes to step over the national representation because we suspend our work on February 28. Until proven otherwise, this is not the end of our mandate», He pointed out.

Communist Karine Lebon denounced a “denial of democracy“And the rebellious Mathilde Panot of decisions taken at will”orders and counter-orders from Jupiter“. “Is it prudent to maintain (a regime of exit from) the state of health emergency beyond the presidential election? We do not know who will be elected, imagine that it is an extremist“, Warned UDI Michel Zumkeller, center right.

“If we remove any possibility of resorting to the health pass (…), the only alternative to an epidemic resurgence would be the closure of establishments or the return to confinement.», Retorts the LREM reporter Jean-Pierre Pont.

The Constitutional Council should be seized by the oppositions if the bill does not evolve over the parliamentary shuttle, scheduled until early November.

Local health pass and third dose

Unsurprisingly, the LREM group plans to return to the national logic of the past, while taking into account several criteria that “walkers»Want to specify in order to justify the use of the pass: rate of vaccination, positivity of screening tests, incidence or saturation of intensive care beds – with levels to be defined.

Ultimately, the validity of the pass for those over 65 and the most vulnerable could also be subject to the injection of a third dose of vaccine. “It’s a possibility“, According to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

The executive is also preparing to defend an amendment allowing school directors to access the vaccination status of students. The goal is to “strengthen campaignsVaccination, argues Olivier Véran.

