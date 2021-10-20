Mercato: Bara’s fears are confirmed for Dembl … – football

While FC Barcelona is starting to worry about the reluctance of winger Ousmane Dembl to extend his contract which expires next June, the Habs are said to be in discussions with the new richest club in the world, Newcastle!

The Bara may start to worry about Dembl.

The relationship is very good with Ousmane. We talk to his agent. Ousmane wants to stay, he’s a player who interests us a lot. (…) He has a contract, he has proven himself, we are trying to extend it.

The week passed, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, ensured that all is for the best in the best of all possible worlds concerning the extension of the winger Ousmane Dembl (24 years old), whose contract expires next June.

Newcastle ready to take out the checkbook

The version presented in recent weeks by the Catalan press is however significantly different since it reports growing tensions between the Blaugrana management and the agent of the French international, Moussa Sissoko, who is slow to give a favorable response to the latest proposal of the Bara, concerning an extension until June 2025 with a slightly lowered salary. As his client approaches a return to the pitch following his knee injury during the Euro, the intermediary is suspicious of trying to play the watch hoping to arouse the interest of other clubs. And the latest rumors give credit to this hypothesis!





According to Foot Mercato, Dembl is in fact in contact with Newcastle, which recently became the richest club in the world following its takeover by a Saudi investment fund. Discussions would focus on a five-year contract with an annual salary of 15 million euros (higher than his salaries in Catalonia) and a signing bonus of 15 million € as part of an arrival as a free player in the summer. Visibly receptive to the idea of ​​becoming one of the headliners of one of the most ambitious projects in European football, the former Rennais also flatter Juventus Turin, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Dembl clan in full bluff?

All these contenders could move up a gear in the coming months if the Habs manage to regain a good level on their return to the field. All the same, it remains to know the real intentions of the Dembl clan: is he simply trying to raise the stakes to negotiate a better contract with the Bara or is he seriously considering a change of scenery? This is the question that torments Blaugrana leaders, always faced with a tight budget …

