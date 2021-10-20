Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo has the solution for the Mbappé soap opera!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 20, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by AC

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for any eventuality for Kylian Mbappé, whose contract ends next June and who does not seem really determined to extend.

A few weeks before the fateful date of January 1, Kylian Mbappé is more than ever a central issue at Paris Saint-Germain. From the first day of the year 2022, the French striker will indeed be able to negotiate with the club of his choice and the real Madrid seems to be in the starting blocks, ready to jump at any chance. Waiting for, Mbappé has become the object of all desires, from Paris to Madrid. “ We talk about everything, but I don’t need to tell him about Madrid ” has explained Karim Benzema, his teammate in the France team, during a recent interview with Canal + . ” Everyone, all players would love to play for Real Madrid “. At PSG, we also started a major campaign to convince Mbappé to extend his contract, notably with the exit of Marquinhos on the sidelines of the victory over the RB Leipzig in the Champions League (3-2). ” It’s great to have a player like that »Declared the captain of PSG this Tuesday, at the microphone of RMC Sport . “ He is a very important player in the team “. For the time being, Mbappé still seems to hesitate … seven months from the end of his contract with the PSG.





Haaland and Lewandowski, the favorites to succeed Mbappé

the Paris Saint Germain has announced several times that he wants to extend Kylian Mbappé, but the situation forces leaders to consider all eventualities, even the worst. As of August 25, we revealed to you on le10sport.com that the PSG has two clear tracks to replace Mbappé. The first leads to Robert lewandowski of Bayern Munich and the second to Erling Haaland, the prodigy of Borussia Dortmund. The two are not at the end of the contract, however, and their respective clubs don’t seem quite ready to let them go, although Haaland seems to have a departure clause of € 75 million for next summer.

