Metz: six months suspended prison sentence for Cassandre Fristot, the woman with the anti-Semitic sign

Former FN candidate in the legislative elections of 2012 and ex-chief of staff of Louis Alliot, Cassandre Fristot had posted a slogan “But who?” associated with names of Jewish personalities.

Cassandre Fristot, the teacher who had held up an anti-Semitic sign during a demonstration against the health pass on August 7, was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in prison suspended for “provocation to racial hatred” by the criminal court of Metz.

The prosecution had requested three months in prison and three years of ineligibility against the former FN candidate in the 2012 legislative elections, who did not come to the hearing on September 8, and who was not either presents Wednesday.





Suspended by National Education

The young woman, a substitute German teacher, was suspended by the National Education, “temporarily”, according to her lawyers. She faced up to one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.

The lawyers of the 13 civil parties had all insisted on the fact that the sign brandished on August 7 bore “the deep scars of anti-Semitism” and the “codes of conspiracy”, as underlined by Me David-Olivier Kaminski, lawyer of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (Crif). These claims were disputed by defense lawyers, who denied any anti-Semitism on the part of their client.