Microsoft Flight Simulator: the GOTY version reveals itself and takes off in a photorealistic trailer

The excellent Microsoft Flight Simulator is still far from having said its last word. Building on its success, the simulation has just lifted the veil on a final GOTY version. Trailer in support, that goes without saying.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is undoubtedly one of the best exclusives of the Redmond firm, although officiating in the very precise genre of aviation simulation. In fact, the franchise is a great institution in the video game landscape and this new episode designed by Asobo (the dads of A Plague Tale: Innocence, yes) corresponded to the expectations of the fans: you can also find our full test here.

A GOTY version and content do you want some here

In short, rejoice since the game has just announced its GOTY version, aka “Game of the Year” for close friends, including all the extensions already released, but also new additional content :

Five new planes: the Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet, the futuristic VoloCity air taxi, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the CubCrafters NX Cub and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

Eight new airports: Leipzig / Halle Airport, Allgäu Airport Memmingen and Kassel Airport in Germany; Lugano Airport, Zurich Airport and Luzern-Beromunster Airport in Switzerland and finally Patrick Space Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in the United States.

New missions: these concern the Discovery Flight mode and require going to different destinations, such as Singapore, Helsinki or even the Monument Valley.

New tutorials: fourteen new sections will be integrated

New features: the weather system will be updated while early access for DirectX 12 will be offered on PC

The compatibility of new cities with photogrammetry

Note that all those who already have the base game will be able to upgrade to this GOTY version for free. Life is Beautiful.





