Milwaukee players received their NBA champion rings

Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks of 1970-1971 are no longer the only ones who cherish an NBA champion ring. Three months after their title won against Phoenix, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates discovered the traditional jewel made for the reigning champion.
Before easily beating Brooklyn, the Wisconsin players received their rings at the Fiserv Forum, in front of their fans. It is even a French player who received his ring first: Axel Toupane. In July, the winger had become the sixth Habs NBA champion. Signed by the Golden State Warriors a few days before the start of the season, he was cut in the wake and could bounce back in the G-League.
360 diamonds and a QR Code in the ring
Under the ovation of a sold-out Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo also received his ring, a few moments after his brother Thanasis, and a year after Kostas, titled with the Lakers and today at Asvel. It is also the same jeweler who shaped the Californian ring and that of the Bucks this season.
According to the statement released by the franchise, the jewel contains “360 diamonds”, the total of victories achieved by Milwaukee under its current owners. Sixteen emerald cut diamonds on the top of the jewel refer to the 16 play-off victories up to the Larry O’Brien trophy. Two trophies on the side of the ring represent the two franchise titles. Finally, an invisible detail has been added: the top of the ring can be removed to reveal a QR Code corresponding to a video of the best moments of the Bucks season.
After receiving their jewel, the Milwaukee players also attended the raising of the champion’s banner from the ceiling of their room before the jump ball against the Nets to open the 2021-2022 season.